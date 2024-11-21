Our girl Sho Madjozi is a busy bee! She announced that her latest song will drop on 22 November 2024

The poet and musician shared that she features Makhadzi, along with another male artist who will be revealed soon

Fans are highly anticipating this release, and the big question on everyone's mind is who the other collaborator will be. A lot of people are betting it's Sjava

As the year wraps up, it tends to get people, especially musicians, fired up to drop new singles or albums. One artist joining the fray is BET award-winning star Sho Madjozi. She’s set to release her latest single, Ndirine, on 22 November 2024.

Sho Madjozi is set to release a song featuring Makhadzi and a mysterious artist. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Ndirine is set to be Sho Madjozi's next significant drop. She shared the news on her Instagram, letting everyone know that her new track is ready to vibe with. With the release day just around the corner, the Huku hitmaker is slowly getting her fans hyped up for the song.

Who is the second mystery collaborator?

This week, the 32-year-old artist, who also has a successful hair extensions business, kicked off an exciting countdown by dropping teasers of her new song. Fans are in for a real surprise since Ndirine features two well-known South African musicians.

Sho Madjozi has already revealed her first collaborator is, Makhadzi. The identity of the second artist is still under wraps for now.

After she asked her fans who they thought her other collaborator was, the comments were divided. Some guessed it was King Monada, but many people were betting on Sjava.

@manlikerea wrote:

"King Monada?"

@spokenpriestess commented:

"King Monada."

@goodymlu added:

"Sjava for sure."

@nkomi commented:

"Definitely Sjava,"

@bokamoso_celebrate wrote:

"Sjava."

Tyla previews Push 2 Start

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Tyla shared a snippet of her new song, Push 2 Start, on social media; fans are already sharing their thoughts. The song is from her upcoming Tyla (Deluxe) album, which was released on 11 October 2024.

Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as multi-award-winning star Tyla prepares to drop more music. The star, who has been making waves locally and internationally, shared a snippet of the song.

Source: Briefly News