Ashanti’s Allegedly Expecting 2nd Baby With Hubby Nelly, Tweeps React: “They’re Having a Blast”
- Ashanti and Nelly, both Grammy award-winning artists, are rumoured to be anticipating the arrival of a new addition to the Haynes family
- The Jasmine Brand, an international entertainment platform, reported the news, which generated excitement among their followers
- The comments were overflowing with kind words, showing how much their fans appreciate the couple's dedication to expanding their family
American power couple Ashanti and her husband Nelly are allegedly preparing to become parents again. They currently have a son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, whom they welcomed in July 2024.
The couple is yet to confirm the hot news
Leading entertainment site The Jasmine Brand reported that, according to their sources, the celebrity couple who reconciled after breaking up many years ago may be expecting a new addition to their family.
Nelly and Ashanti shortly got married in 2023 after announcing their engagement a few months prior. Many people are rooting for this couple; therefore, the news of the second pregnancy has everyone thrilled.
Their fans are happy for them
People in the comments had all sorts of things to say but there also hearty and hilarious congratulatory message for the golden couple.
@ItsMuvaMagic wrote:
"They are having a blast."
@GoldMineProduct commented:
"Oh, this guy isn't missing nothing this go around."
@Ras_Mixx added:
"Nelly is trying to catch up to Russell Wilson and ASAP."
@Reyannn3 wrote:
"Congratulations to that married woman and her family."
@Venusianquenn commented:
"Love that for her."
@Hancho_JackHTX added:
"Woo Nelly is wasting no time."
@ReD_HoTT wrote:
"Making up for all the times they missed with each other.'
@Crco wrote:
"Aww, congratulations to them."
