One woman showed people that she took extra precautions before getting legally married to her life partner

The couple made a vlog out of their visit to lawyers who broke down the marriage regimes in South Africa for them

People were fascinated by the woman and man who made sure their interests were safe before getting married

A young couple showed people the steps they had to take to avoid a community of property marriage. The man and woman filmed a video showing how they protected each other in case of divorce.

A couple took the necessary steps to avoid being married in community of property. Image: @tumipitswane

The TikTok video of the couple garnered attention on social media. People commented on the husband and wife's marital affairs.

Couple gets antenuptial contract

In a video, a couple went to Norton Rose Full Bright, where an attorney explained their antenuptial contract. The pair detailed that they had to send more information and would sign the papers. Watch the video below:

SA applauds couple

People commented on the husband and wife's decision not to be married in the community of property. Read the comments:

Dr Nurse (PhD)Aaliyah-Kukhanya applauded:

"Yes! I love a wise couple. This is premium wisdom. And no, this is not preparation to divorce. This is protecting both of us should either party fall into debt, not all our assets are attached."

Khanyi 🫶🏿 | content creator said:

"I get why this is needed but I wish I lived in the times when people got married and never got divorced. these contracts are admin and also, it's giving - I'm making things easy for when we divorce."

TheGee commented:

"People who have a problem with this are after the other partners money and assets."

mari meyer wrote:

"If I ever do get married, there will be a prenup for sure. More people should do this."

naledi cheered:

"I love when love also has sense😭"

user67647542509009 added:

"Modern couples that do modern things. Well done."

