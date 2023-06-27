An estranged husband believed that his wife did not deserve a cent after she filed for divorce

The ex-hubby claimed that his wife abandoned the family and did not provide for the children when she got a job in Bloemfontein

The couple's children refuted their father's allegations and said their mother never abandoned them and provided for the family

BLOEMFONTEIN - Divorces can be challenging, and in some cases, spouses try to cheat each other and get more than they deserve out of the marriage.

An estranged husband claimed his ex-wife didn't deserve a share of his assets because she abandoned the family.

Source: Getty Images

One man, identified as Mr M in court papers, tried to get a forfeiture order against his wife, who he had married through customary law in the 1980s.

Mr M claims wife left him for 22 years

According to IOL, Mrs M filed for divorce at the Bloemfontein High Court after over two decades of marriage. In court papers, the wife believed she was owed a 50/50 share of the joint estate because she and Mr M were married in community of property.

Mr M disagreed and claimed that his wife left the family and the marriage for 22 years and went to work in Bloemfontein. The husband also claimed that Mrs M did not contribute any assets and had no hand in building the family house.

After Mrs M moved to Bloemfontein, Mr M also moved to the city for work, but the couple lived separately. The children eventually moved from the Eastern Cape and lived with Mr M.

The estranged husband told the court that Mrs M never bothered to visit the family or see the children while they all lived in the same city. He also claimed that he saw Mrs M for the first time in years when she instituted the divorce.

Children defend their mother after father claims they were abandoned

According to TimesLIVE, during court proceedings, Mrs M stated that Mr M moved to Bloemfontein, and she helped him find a job through her employer. She worked as a live-in domestic worker.

She also stated that she would often visit Mr M and the children and provide the children with clothes and money because Mr M could not adequately provide for the kids by himself.

Mrs M also stated that whenever she visited, she would bring groceries and felt that the house Mr M had built also belonged to her. She also said she contributed to the building of the house because she cooked for the builders.

Mrs M's daughters, aged 41 and 35, denied that their mother abandoned them as their father claimed. They also confirmed that their mother would visit them often and even provided for Mr M's mother.

The court ruled against Mr M and ordered him to share the assets with Mrs M. The court also nullified Mr M's 2020 marriage because he was still married to Mrs M at the time.

South Africans react to the court judgement

@MurielMakulana said:

"The judgment is correct. This woman had to seek employment to support the couple's kids. They must share."

@ThaboMfukeng said:

"Marriage is a contract to take as much as possible from men. Simps who still want to get married, be careful. There is nothing for men to benefit from in marriage."

@UniversalGodde7 said:

"The main disadvantage of COP. And this separation habit was/is mostly done by older folks who mutually feel divorce is a process."

@ModernDayNative said:

"So, people didn’t read the whole article but only commented on the headlinethe testimony of the kids is being discounted by the unfair brigade."

