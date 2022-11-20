Shudufhadzo Musida was recognised for raising mental health awareness with her initiative #MindfulMondays

Glamour awarded her as the Game Changer for 2022, and her fans were over the moon on her behalf

The Miss SA 2020 expressed her gratitude for the award on Instagram and penned a short summary of her journey that led to this moment

Shudufhadzo Musida won an award at the Glamour Women of the Year 2022 in the category of Mental Health Gamechanger.

The pageant queen was celebrated for advocating for mental health wellness through her MindfulMondays platform in partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

The Global Surgery Foundation also chose the former Miss SA as their Goodwill Ambassador, where she continues to raise awareness for the important cause.

Shudufhadzo took to Instagram to share with her followers what this award means to her. She said:

"I’ve always been a person of very few words because I had always been the girl at the back of the class hiding and never wanting to be seen. Answering my calling to be of service to both my village and humanity has led me here to be a mental health advocate."

She thanked her fellow nominees who have been changing the game in their respective ways and congratulated all the other Glamour Women of the Year winners. Shudufadzo also gave her supporters a special mention in her moving post.

"Thank you for always seeing me, hearing me, and in as much as every Monday was spent with me trying to remind you that you’re not alone and that it’s okay not to be okay , thank you for showing me that this girl that considered herself a loner is no longer a loner. I am now part of a bigger community geared towards change and a better world."

@thato_mosehle said:

"Well done, and congratulations, babe! You are so deserving.❤️"

@anele_siswana wrote:

"Well deserved. Your concept was crafted at the right time. You live what you believe in."

@zakhassim mentioned:

"Congratulations! This is amazing! So proud."

@nzumbu_22 stated:

"Congratulations, Queen. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️"

@neo.7093 commented:

"Congratulations. ❤️ You worked so hard."

@goodgirl_ivyy posted:

"Proud of you, Shudu. No one deserves it more than you.❤️❤️"

@dakalo_lolo_mudau shared:

"Well deserved. Congratulations, Shudufhadzo."

@vuyisasa added:

"My gorgeous, hardworking sister continues to shine. You are the woman we need in our country.❤️❤️❤️"

