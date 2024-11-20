Miss South Africa Mia le Roux has finally broken her silence regarding her sudden exit from the Miss Universe pageant

The beauty queen revealed that she experienced Vertigo, and it intensified when she was about to showcase her national outfit

Mzansi has shown Mia le Roux immense support, and they are fully behind her as she continues her duties as Miss SA

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mia le Roux said her vertigo intensified before the preliminary rounds at Miss Universe. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mia speaks up after exiting Miss Universe

After a week of speculations surrounding her sudden exit from the Miss Universe competition, Mia le Roux has finally spoken up and addressed the burning issue.

In a viral video, Mia expressed her deepest gratitude for the unwavering support Mzansi showed her. She said that although it was not easy, she had to drop out of the competition, citing unmanageable medical conditions as the main cause.

“A lot of you would have seen the video that I made about vertigo while I was in Mexico. Vertigo is a condition where it feels like you are dizzy, and there is a sense of the world spinning around you,” Mia shared.

Mia then educated people on what Vertigo is saying people with hearing impairments are more prone to experiencing it.

What happened on the night Mia decided to drop out

The model said she tried to push herself; however, her body failed her. Mia said she could not stand up without support.

“My vertigo intensified and became unmanageable.”

After communicating with the production people, Mia realised that this path was not for her.

“I had to very quickly realise and be at peace with the fact that this was not the path meant for me.”

Despite this, Mia said she would continue working as Miss South Africa. Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi backs Mia le Roux

Despite opening up about her medical condition and not continuing in the competition, Mzansi showed Mia love and support.

@NdabeLit said:

"This woman is beautiful. Muuurrr. I was a bit sad she withdrew, but we understand."

@nata_ngwe gushed:

"No DNA, just RSA, the whole of Africa is proud of you, Mia 🥰"

@MothusiSlyman1 said:

"Askies and she would have won yaz."

@phephi_dlamini stated:

"You may not have won Miss Universe Mia, but you have definitely won our hearts ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ So proud of you for breaking so many barriers!! We are so excited to witness all that you will accomplish during your year of reign. All the best dear. ❤️❤️"

@NwaVutivi shared:

"So happy she is ok. Her journey has taught us a few things about experiences of deaf community. I have learned that it is strenuous for them to read lips as it requires a lot of concentration. And too much noise is unbearable when they wear the implant."

@MadigaSebo said:

"That crown 👑 is yours, girl, but Miss Denmark 🇩🇰 will just wear it for you 😀proud of you, Mia 🇿🇦🇿🇦no DNA, just RSA."

Mia Le Roux likes post criticising Miss Universe CEO

In a previous report from Briefly News, Miss Universe CEO Anne JKN made some offensive remarks when praising the new Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

Anne was also called out for allegedly resharing controversial comments about Victoria, which sparked a buzz. When a blogger lashed at her, Mia Le Roux liked the post.

Source: Briefly News