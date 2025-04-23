Former 5FM radio personality, Gareth Cliff is mourning his former technical producer, Thabo Modisane

The podcaster took to his social media this week to bid farewell to the fan-favourite SABC producer

SABC radio stations, South Africans, and industry friends also paid tribute to the popular radio personality Modisane

Gareth Cliff mourns his former 5FM producer Thabo Modisane. Image: GrCliff

Source: Instagram

Controversial media personality, Gareth Cliff, who recently roasted the Kardashians has paid tribute to radio producer, Thabo Modisane.

Cliff, who previously made headlines by calling Nota Baloyi a racist, worked with Modisane on 5FM.

The podcaster and radio personality recently took to his Instagram account to bid farewell to Modisane.

"Dearest Thabo, you were a special soul, one in a billion. I am so proud to have known you," says Cliff.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sias du Plessis replied to Cliff's post and said:

"Rest in peace legend. What an honour to have worked with you. I learned so much from you Thabo. Hope you’re hanging out with Miles Davis."

The talented producer passed away on Sunday, 20 April, according to Radio 2000.

The cause of the death has not been confirmed by the family. Briefly News will give an update on more details as soon as possible.

Tributes pour in for the radio personality

Radio 2000 revealed in a statement on X on Tuesday, 22 April, that Modisane served as the technical engineer for various shows at the SABC including the current Radio 2000 breakfast show until his untimely passing in April.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," says the station.

Former 5FM entertainment reporter, Jen Su, also took to her LinkedIN to pay her respects to Modisane.

"Rest in Peace, Thabo Modisane. Our executive producer of Gareth Cliff Mornings on 5FM and former Radio 702 producer. Memories, such as this one with Thabo (left) and Ciara, and the many guests who came through the studio every day. Thabo always greeted everyone with a huge smile and laughter. I will miss you so much. My condolences to his family, Gareth, Rina Broomberg, and the team," wrote Su.

More social media users pay tribute

Ashraf Garda wrote:

"This is such a huge loss Jennifer Su. Thabo always had this great smile when one saw him and he was always enthusiastic about getting things done. I always enjoyed my chats with him whenever I bumped into him at the SABC lobby area."

Stephen Grootes said:

"I can’t believe he’s gone. I first met him at 702 in 2002 and then years later we reconnected in the SABC parking lot. I saw him just after 9am almost every day. Such a wonderful person. If I had had a tough morning, he made me feel better going home, if I’d had a good morning, he made it better. So sad to hear he is gone."

@BonganiD_Kaunda replied:

"What??? Thabo Modisane??? I remember him from @5FM with @GarethCliff. Singing like Ladysmith Black Mambazo 'Thabo Modisane, executive producer'."

RIP: Gareth Cliff mourns his former 5FM producer Thabo Modisane. Images: GrCliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff reacts to rumours of spiking Mara Louw's drink

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African controversial media personality Gareth Cliff faced yet another dose of allegations.

The former Idols SA judge was accused of allegedly spiking actress and singer Mara Louw's drink.

However, the media personality didn't take the allegations lying down, as he responded to them on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News