Amapiano singer Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du is saying goodbye to her father DJ Choc Ngwenya

The veteran musician, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to the family

Industry friends and fans of the amapiano star took to her social media this weekend to comfort her

Singer Lady Du bids farewell to her dad, DJ Choc Ngwenya. Images: LadyDuSA and DJChochSA

Source: Instagram

Singer Duduzile Ngwenya aka Lady Du bid farewell to her 51-year-old father, DJ Choc Ngwenya on the morning of his funeral on Saturday, 19 April.

Lady Du confirmed that her father, real name, Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday, 19 April to say goodbye to her father.

She captioned the post: "Today is your last day on earth dad"

The musician also revealed that she was brokenhearted by the passing of her father.

The amapiano artist also shared on her Instagram that her father will be buried on Saturday, 19 April at Vosloorus Civic Center. Ngwenya's funeral service will begin at 7 am.

Mzansi bids farewell to DJ Choc Ngwenya

Media personality Somizi responded to her post and wrote:

"Last day on earth in the physical. Forever in spirit."

AyaMadikizela said:

"He might not be with you physically, but memories will last forever. It gets better with time. Ngxesi sisi."

PhumlaMusic responded:

"He will forever be with you in spirit. I Love you soo much Du. Be comforted sthandwa sami. I Love You."

Actress Nthati Moshesh reacted:

"Grief is such a personal process. Be comforted my dearest. His love for you endures and vice versa. So sorry for your loss."

Bonnie Artworks wrote:

KeenZipbars said:

"Sorry@LadyDu may his soul rest in peace."

Music producer and musician OskidoBelieve said:

"Today, my heart is with you as you lay your father to rest. He wasn’t just a colleague in the industry, he was a true teacher, mentor, and pioneer who poured his knowledge into you and so many of us. His legacy lives on through the music, the memories, and especially through you."

Though I can’t be there in person, I’m with you in spirit. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

BercahNgwenya replied:

"May God comfort and strengthen you sis."

Hope Samke M said:

"I’m so sorry mama. May God be your strength sisi. You are in my prayers. Sending love and light."

Real Ayanda said:

"May the Lord carry you and your family. May you find joy in knowing you had the best of the best."

Lady Du bids farewell to dad DJ Choc Ngwenya. Images: LadyDUSA

Source: Instagram

DJ Choc Ngwenya gushes over his wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Lady Du's father, DJ Choc Ngwenya frequently gushed over his loving wife, Sandy Ngwenya on his Instagram account.

The legendary musician, who passed away this past weekend publicly shared his love for his wife by stating in several Instagram posts that his wife was the love of his life.

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 51-year-old musician and music producer.

