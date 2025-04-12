Legendary musician DJ Choc Ngwenya, who passed away this weekend publicly shared his love for his wife

The popular DJ revealed in several Instagram posts over the years that his wife was the love of his life

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 51-year-old musician and music producer

Lady Du's father DJ Choc Ngwenyahas died. Images: @Ladydusa and @zimojal

Source: Twitter

Music producer Mbuyiselo Ngwenya known as DJ Choc Ngwenya, who passed away on Friday, 11 April loved his wife Sandy Ngwenya dearly.

The South African DJ who was a father to Lady Du often shared photos of his wife on his social media accounts.

The music legend revealed on his Instagram post that his wife was the love of his life and his forever love. He shared a photo of his son on his Instagram post on 14 February and captioned the post:

"Forever love 2025."

His wife, Sandy Ngwenya replied to the post:

"My forever."

Ngwenya also wished his wife a happy birthday on his Instagram account and captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to my million-dollar queen. Usuku oluhle lokuzalwa sithandwa sami."

Zimoja reveals that the veteran has worked with artists; DJ Clock, Mbuso Khoza, DJ Cleo, DJ Mashega, Skipper Shabalala and was a collector of vinyls, with over 50 000.

South Africans took to social media this weekend to comfort Ngwenya's famous daughter, Lady Du who confirmed his passing on her social media account.

The funeral and memorial services of the late DJ Choc will be announced soon.

South Africans comfort Lady Du

@Yummyp responded:

"My deepest condolences to you & the family mama."

@TrevorBZungu wrote:

"It's aad to learn of the passing of Legendary DJ Choc. A grootman from our neighbourhood Vosloorus who was a pioneer and mentor to many talents in SA."

@Officialsirlu said:

"Sending my sincere condolences to you and the family Du. May God give you all the comfort and strength needed through this difficult time. Alehlanga lungehlanga mama."

@yanonlyrics responded:

Sending our sincere Condolences to you nomndeni (family).

@loyisobale said:

My deepest condolences to you and your family

@ubokhosi_bamadube replied:

"During this incredibly difficult time, may you find solace in the love and memories you shared with your loved one. Grief is a unique and individual journey, and there's no timeline for healing. Allow yourself to feel whatever emotions arise, and don't hesitate to reach out for support when you need it. May the warmth of cherished moments, the comfort of supportive loved ones, and the peace that comes with time help guide you through this challenging period."

@kgabomaila said:

"Bathong Dudu. My condolences hle"

DJ Choc Ngwenya's last Instagram post to his wife Sandy Ngwenya. Image: @djchocsa

Source: Instagram

