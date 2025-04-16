TV presenter and actress Pearl Modiadie has allegedly taken legal action against her former manager at Metro FM

Modiadie who co-hosted the lunchtime show “Lunch with Thomas & Pearl” on the SABC radio station is reportedly suing for R3.5 million

The radio and TV personality made headlines in March 2021 when she announced she was leaving Metro FM with her former co-host Thomas Msengana

Actress Pearl Modiadie is reportedly suing the SABC R3.5 million. Image: PearlModiadie

Source: Twitter

Former Metro FM radio personality, Pearl Modiadie is reportedly suing the SABC and her former Metro FM manager Anthony Soglo.

Modiadie who recently topped Twitter trends when she reportedly got engaged is reportedly suing her former manager for sexual harassment.

City Press reports that the actress and radio personality who left the SABC radio station in 2021 alleged that Soglo sent her an email with inappropriate sexual remarks in November 2019.

The publication adds that the media personality is suing the public broadcaster R3.5 million as Soglo's email caused her emotional and psychological harm.

The final arguments for the case were heard on Monday, 14 April at the Johannesburg High Court.

"My last Metro FM broadcast"

The Redemption actress Pearl Modiadie surprised her Metro FM radio listeners when she announced on X in March 2021 that she's hanging up her microphone.

"Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast," she wrote.

The TV and radio personality also hinted that she would be taking a little break from the radio scene. This was after she gave birth to her son, Lewatle.

A fan of Modiadie, @KulibraDaniels said:

"Oh, sis Pearly, what a lifetime we've had together. Blessings for the future. Love you. Since the Craz-e days we have supported you. Here here."

Modiadie replied:

"You’ve been with me since the very beginning. Thank you."

@matodzilebogang responded to her post and said:

"Haaaaa. Mara Pearl and Thomas why? Or you don't love us anymore how can you divorce us like this? and if I may ask where to? Because you can believe this. I'll follow you and anyway best of luck God bless you."

@ClementThabang_ replied:

"The reason I listened to #LTP it was because of you. Midday show will never be the same without you Pearl. All the best on your new journey and of course congratulations on your greener pastures. Somewhere, even though your voice will always be missed on Metro FM."

@Syne_B said:

"A whole award-winning duo. Ah mara sis Pearl, some shows are meant to last forever and LTP is that show."

@Hamza54979536 said:

"All the best to your new life. That means @thomasmsengana will be lonely. #LTP was my favorite show."

@SifisoMshengu3 replied:

"I'll follow you wherever you go Pearl. I hope you are not lost."

