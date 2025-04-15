Talented South African actress, Beata Bena Green has entered the Miss SA 2025 competition

The former 7de Laan actress posted a video of her audition on social media where she shared her reasons for entering

Industry friends and fans of the Afrikaans-speaking actress took to her audition video to wish her luck

Former '7de Laan' star Beata Bena Green wants to be Miss SA. Images: SABCPlus and @thevillageguy1

Source: Twitter

Model and actress Beata Bena Green, who is a cousin to former Miss SA winner, Tamaryn Green has entered the Miss SA 2025 competition.

The former 7de Laan star is the fourth actress to enter the Miss SA competition this month after Umjolo: My Beginning star Nirvana Nokwe, Muvhango actress Mulisa Mudau, and Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma.

Green took to her Instagram account this past week to share her audition tape and asked South Africans to vote for her.

The Wyfie star captioned the post: "For every dreamer who dares to try again."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

News24 also reported in 2020 that the former 7de Laan actress entered the Miss SA pageant which was won by Limpopo-born beauty queen and author, Shudufhadzo Musida.

Green was also crowned Miss Teen SA in 2013 and Miss Mamelodi Sundowns provincial category in 2017.

South Africans respond to the actress' video

DimphoMore responded:

"This is it, mama. May the Lord grace you with favour as you rise to His invitation. I believe in you, may your inner beauty shine forth. May you be a royal diadem in the hand of the Lord."

TiffannyFrancis wrote:

"All the best beautiful."

Her former 7de Laan co-star Kristan Raath replied:

"Amen boo. You inspire."

MissKeriKay replied:

"Yasss queen. I am rooting for you."

Former 7de Laan actress Carina Nel responded:

"I am so proud of you!"

RyanPlaatjie wrote:

"I vote yessss."

DaniqueSwartz said:

"Screaming! You deserve this so much! I am rooting for you all the way."

Moonlightiswarm replied:

"This is so inspiring!"

MichelleModika said:

"I am rooting for you girl."

HypeGirlToYou wrote:

"So beautiful. This year is gonna be a good one for you."

Former '7de Laan' actress Beata Bena Green wants to be the next Miss SA. Image: SABCPlus

Source: Twitter

Beata Bena Green popular TV roles

The beauty queen and model Beata Bena Green is famously known for playing the role of Shady in SABC2's cancelled Afrikaans soapie, 7de Laan.

The talented actress and model is also known for her roles in Arendsvlei and Wyfie.

In a 2024 interview with IOL, Green shared that her Wyfie character, Shay was an only child raised by a single mother, which influences her perspective and choices throughout the series.

"Shay is completely different from any character I've played before, yet the most relatable to me," she shared. One challenge is embodying a different cultural identity, rooted in a race I have never played before," she said.

Luyanda Zuma's Miss SA 2025 video divides the internet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma's Miss SA video received mixed reviews.

Zuma's video had social media talking when it was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. The actress and model reportedly spared no expense for her Miss South Africa 2025 video which would easily be mistaken for a teaser trailer.

The model also entered the Miss SA pageant in 2022 where she was placed in the top 10 finalist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News