Former 'Umkhokha: The Curse' Actress Hope Mbhele Stuns in Kaizer Chiefs Merch
- Multi-talented actress Hope Mbhele is a massive Kaizer Chiefs supporter, and her latest post proves this
- The former Umkhokha: The Curse star wore merchandise from the soccer club in her latest photos
- Avid Khosi supporters gushed over the former radio personality, while other soccer club supporters also commented on the photo
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
If you are a Hope Mbhele fan, then you will know that she is very vocal about her love for Kaizer Chiefs.
Hope Mbhele shows off Kaizer Chiefs merchandise
Actress and TV presenter, Hope Mbhele, recently flaunted her Kaizer Chiefs gear, pledging her support for the soccer club. The former Umkhokha: The Curse star, who played the role of Mabusi on the show, looked stunning in her gear.
An X user @Lethabo4991, posted the photo on the social media platform.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Hope Mbhele celebrates Kaizer Chiefs' win
After Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, Hope Mbhele celebrated the only way possible. She attended the game and shared photos with other Chiefs supporters.
She also posted a short clip from the stadium where fans dressed in yellow cheered as their favourite team won.
"THIS IS US!!!!!!!!! SHAPAAAA KHOSSSIII. Frame 9 is my mood for this week 😅🤍 @lucasradebe. What an incredible evening...The vibes were upper!!"
What SA thinks about Hope Mbhele supporting Cjiefs
The Khosi Nation had nothing but kind words to share about the media personality. Meanwhile, other soccer club supporters, like the Orlando Pirates' fans, also commented on the photo. One person joked about ditching the Bucks for Hope Mbhele.
This is how fans responded to Hope Mbhele's post:
@lilth_ra exclaimed:
"She is lovely!"
@BrownieBabiey gushed:
"Hope is that thing at the top of the cake. Just beautiful."
@Malome_Segodi replied:
"Khosi women are always as beautiful as ever."
@Siga_Sixty said:
"South Africa has beautiful women. Hope is one of them."
@Malome_Segodi gushed:
"The world of beauty, Khosi for life."
@TBozza101 joked:
"I'd switch to Kaizer Chiefs for her. In fact, Ikhosi alipheli moya (Khosi people never give up.)"
@ThabisoMalatj27 was disappointed:
"My celebrity crush is Khosified. Orlando Pirates can go, honestly. I am kidding, not with my club. But Hope Mbhele, guys!"
Hope Mbhele's selfie steals hearts
The actress recently posted a makeup-free selfie showcasing her beauty. There were many times when Hope went viral.
Hope's umemulo celebrations, attended by a few stars, made her top the trends list. She also had tongues wagging when she posted her Mini Cooper as a gift.
Viewers disappointed by Umkhokha's ending
In a previous report from Briefly News, Umkhokha: The Curse series finale was on 28 February 2025. However, the ending left viewers with mixed reactions, with people pointing out the inconsistencies.
Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald said that the episode was a masterpiece. He highlighted its brilliant writing and direction, while fans debated the overall execution and emotional depth of some storylines.
Fans expressed opposing opinions, when some saying it was the best TV show in Mzansi. Some said the ending was rushed and disappointing.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 5 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za