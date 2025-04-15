Multi-talented actress Hope Mbhele is a massive Kaizer Chiefs supporter, and her latest post proves this

The former Umkhokha: The Curse star wore merchandise from the soccer club in her latest photos

Avid Khosi supporters gushed over the former radio personality, while other soccer club supporters also commented on the photo

If you are a Hope Mbhele fan, then you will know that she is very vocal about her love for Kaizer Chiefs.

Former 'Umkhokha: The Curse' star Hope Mbhele is a huge Kaizer Chiefs fan. Image: Hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Hope Mbhele shows off Kaizer Chiefs merchandise

Actress and TV presenter, Hope Mbhele, recently flaunted her Kaizer Chiefs gear, pledging her support for the soccer club. The former Umkhokha: The Curse star, who played the role of Mabusi on the show, looked stunning in her gear.

An X user @Lethabo4991, posted the photo on the social media platform.

Hope Mbhele celebrates Kaizer Chiefs' win

After Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, Hope Mbhele celebrated the only way possible. She attended the game and shared photos with other Chiefs supporters.

She also posted a short clip from the stadium where fans dressed in yellow cheered as their favourite team won.

"THIS IS US!!!!!!!!! SHAPAAAA KHOSSSIII. Frame 9 is my mood for this week 😅🤍 @lucasradebe. What an incredible evening...The vibes were upper!!"

What SA thinks about Hope Mbhele supporting Cjiefs

The Khosi Nation had nothing but kind words to share about the media personality. Meanwhile, other soccer club supporters, like the Orlando Pirates' fans, also commented on the photo. One person joked about ditching the Bucks for Hope Mbhele.

This is how fans responded to Hope Mbhele's post:

@lilth_ra exclaimed:

"She is lovely!"

@BrownieBabiey gushed:

"Hope is that thing at the top of the cake. Just beautiful."

@Malome_Segodi replied:

"Khosi women are always as beautiful as ever."

@Siga_Sixty said:

"South Africa has beautiful women. Hope is one of them."

@Malome_Segodi gushed:

"The world of beauty, Khosi for life."

@TBozza101 joked:

"I'd switch to Kaizer Chiefs for her. In fact, Ikhosi alipheli moya (Khosi people never give up.)"

@ThabisoMalatj27 was disappointed:

"My celebrity crush is Khosified. Orlando Pirates can go, honestly. I am kidding, not with my club. But Hope Mbhele, guys!"

Hope Mbhele's selfie steals hearts

The actress recently posted a makeup-free selfie showcasing her beauty. There were many times when Hope went viral.

Hope's umemulo celebrations, attended by a few stars, made her top the trends list. She also had tongues wagging when she posted her Mini Cooper as a gift.

Viewers disappointed by Umkhokha's ending

In a previous report from Briefly News, Umkhokha: The Curse series finale was on 28 February 2025. However, the ending left viewers with mixed reactions, with people pointing out the inconsistencies.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald said that the episode was a masterpiece. He highlighted its brilliant writing and direction, while fans debated the overall execution and emotional depth of some storylines.

Fans expressed opposing opinions, when some saying it was the best TV show in Mzansi. Some said the ending was rushed and disappointing.

