New Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma revealed that she entered the Miss SA 2025 competition

The AFDA arts college graduate shared her high quality audition video on social media

The video sparked mixed reactions online with some arguing that it was over the top and others praising her for standing out

Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma has set her sights on becoming Miss South Africa 2025, and her creative entry video has caused a buzz online. The rising star is one of the fresh faces joining the highly anticipated second season of Shaka iLembe alongside Zamani Mbatha, Anele Nene, Sikhanyiso Sithole and many others.

Luyanda Zuma enters Miss South Africa 2025

Luyanda Zuma has divided opinion with her Miss South Africa 2025 entry video. Her highly creative entry video was reshared on X by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

It seems Luyanda spared no expense for her Miss South Africa 2025 video which would easily be mistaken for a teaser trailer. In the video, Zuma answers the question why she wants to be Miss South Africa.

You can watch the video below:

This isn’t Luyanda Zuma’s first attempt at being Miss South Africa. The 23-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, KZN, is a Miss South Africa 2022 top 10 finalist.

Fans react to Luyanda Zuma's Miss SA 2025 entry video

In the comments, netizens answer Phil Mphela’s question if Luyanda Zuma’s video submission wasn’t over the top. Several netizens argued that her entry made total sense and predicted that if she won the Miss SA 2025 title, she’d be crowned Miss Universe 2025. Others pointed out that it didn’t answer why she wants to be Miss South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AldrinSampear argued:

“Unfortunately, simplicity won’t get you noticed as easily. If we look at Miss SA as a life changing opportunity, this for me makes total sense. It’s current. You showcase your gift(s). We live in the era of videos & virality and Miss SA exits in that reality.”

@OfentseShezi said:

“The same theatrics as people call it, are the same theatrics that will make her win Miss Universe. Anne wants exactly what Luyanda is doing 😂👌🏾Luyanda understands the assignment if she wants to win Miss Universe. If she wins Miss SA, she will win MU.”

@Machezhi_ responded:

“I understand it, but the glitz removes the focus on why she could be the next Miss SA. She didn’t sell that part well instead, she focused more on what she could do as a model. Why child & youth development? Give us something - if the video were longer, it would balance. Muhle 🥳”

@Fulunem said:

“All beauty pageant contestants are performers. I like her video. She knows what the job entails.”

@KatlegoSepotok4 reacted:

“If this is her entry video, then no way! It is too busy; she should have just kept it simple and looked straight into the camera and stated her case. This kind of content could still be posted (additionally) to create hype. But I am not sure as an entry video.”

Nirvana Nokwe enters Miss SA competition

Luyanda Zuma isn't the only actress who has set her sights on the coveted Miss South Africa 2025 title. Briefly News reported that Umjolo: My Beginning, My End star Nirvana Nokwe recently revealed that she had entered the Miss SA 2025 competition.

The actress shared her audition video in which she explained why she had decided to join the competition this year.

