The finale for the 2022 Miss South Africa (Miss SA) beauty pageant will be held on Saturday, 13 August

Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, and former South African public protector, Thuli Madonsela are among the 2022 star-studded judge panel

Miss SA CEO, Stephanie Weil has said that the finale this year will be bigger and better than any other before it

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 finale is set to be held on Saturday, 13 August, with the top-ten finalists contending to be named fairest in the land.

Three of the ten Miss SA finalists, Tamsyn Jack, Luyanda Zuma and Lebogang Mahlangu. Image: tamsyn_jack/Instagram, melanin_lelo/Instagram and lebogangmahlangu/Instagram.

With this year’s contest concluding in only three days, Briefly News takes a peek at some interesting facts about the 2022 pageant, the finale of which will be held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

From the vibrant judges to the finalists, and the prizes the winner will receive, even Miss SA’s CEO, Stephanie Weil has noted that this year’s finale will be bigger and better than before, Channel24 wrote.

Miss SA top 10 finalists

Briefly News previously reported that the top-ten finalists of this year’s contest represent five of Mzansi’s provinces, with four from Gauteng, two from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, with Limpopo and North West having one finalist each. The beauts are all beautiful, smart, and unique in their own ways.

Anarzade Omar from Johannesburg

Anarzade, who is 23, is currently a strategic communication student at the University of Johannesburg, and also works in the field of marketing.

Luyanda Zuma, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Stunning 20-year-old Luyanda is a triple threat and currently works as a model and entrepreneur while simultaneously studying for a qualification in live performance at AFDA.

Luvé Meyer from Cape Town, Western Cape

25-year-old Luvé has an honours degree in psychology from the University of South Africa (Unisa). The talented babe also owns a business and works as a model.

Keaoleboga Nkashe, from Itsoseng, North West

Keaoleboga, who is 26, teaches English in Hong Kong while completing a postgraduate qualification and freelancing as a model and kindergarten teacher.

Ndavi Nokeri, from Tzaneen, Limpopo

23-year-old Ndavi was the winner of the Miss SA People’s Vote. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Pretoria and works in the field of investment management.

Itumeleng Parage from Soweto, Gauteng

Itumeleng is thrilled to be representing Soweto. The 22-year-old is currently a Bachelor of Arts student majoring in law at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Tamsyn Jack, from Cape Town, Western Cape

Tamsyn is a Stellenbosch University graduate, holding a degree in food science from the institution. The 25-year-old is also an entrepreneur.

Pearl Ntshehi from Tswane, Gauteng

Pearl took part in the 2021 Miss SA cycle, making it to the top 30 of the contest. The 25-year-old candidate attorney is ready to take home the crown.

Lebogang Mahlangu, from Tswane in Gauteng

Lebogang holds a degree in food science from Stellenbosch University, with the 26-year-old working as a procurement specialist at an FMCG brand.

Ayanda Thabethe from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

22-year-old Ayanda is currently studying towards a degree in nutrition and dietetics and noted that while she has competed in other pageants before, Miss SA has been a far more liberating experience for her.

All the Miss SA judges are women

Among the star-studded Miss SA judges are former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, media personality, Thando Thabethe, 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu.

Also included are South African journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender, Miss SA 1990, Suzette van der Merwe, and Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss.

In addition to beauty, the judges have noted that they are looking for a lady with intelligence, humour, and excellent leadership qualities, The Citizen wrote.

Radio and television personality, Anele Mdoda will host the finale and noted that she feels honoured to have been chosen for the role, EWN reported.

Miss SA prizes

The winner of the contest will be staying in a luxurious apartment in Waterfall City in Midrand during her 12-month reign, Channel24 wrote.

All ten finalists had an opportunity to present a room in the lux digs as they excitedly look forward to the finale taking place in just a couple of days.

The total value of prizes the Miss SA winner will receive is around R3 million. What a wow!

The Miss SA finale can be viewed live on DStv’s M-Net and Mzansi Magic, IOL reported.

