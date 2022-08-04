A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg is over the moon after bagging a job that involves teaching Zulu at an institution in the United States of America

Lindokuhle Sikhonde’s new gig forms part of the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program

The sis only recently obtained her master’s degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and already has such an amazing opportunity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A breathtaking beaut from Johannesburg is thrilled about becoming part of the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program.

Lindokuhle Sikhonde is excited about the new teaching opportunity. Image: Lindokuhle Sikhonde/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

As part of the program, Lindokuhle Sikhonde will teach Zulu at the University of Georgia during the September 2022/2023 academic year. How exciting!

The good sis only recently obtained her Master of Arts in African Languages and Linguistics and has already obtained such an amazing opportunity.

Taking to LinkedIn, Lindokuhle shared her amazing news in a post, and added a few cute snaps of herself as well. The caption of the stunner’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I am so happy to announce that I will be starting the FLTA program next month, which takes place in American universities. I will be teaching Zulu for the academic year of 2022/2023 at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA!”

Mzansi peeps were quick to wish the beautiful young lady well for the new adventure, congratulating her on the amazing feat.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

Tshepo Fortunate Matsena is hella excited:

“All the Best. I'm so happy for you.”

Katleho Kgari Mabena is lost for words:

“I mean?!!! Congratulations, queen.”

Sifiso Khoza wrote:

“Amazing sisi, sekuze kwafika okuhle obukulindile. All the best.”

Muhammad Abdurrazaq is incredibly impressed with the young lady:

“Congratulations and good luck, dear.”

Woman from Johannesburg celebrates bagging Master of Business Administration from international university

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a lady, who is originally from Johannesburg, is incredibly stoked after obtaining her Master of Business Administration degree from a university in England.

Pranusha Naidoo shared the exciting news about her graduation from Manchester Metropolitan University on LinkedIn. Social media peeps were hella impressed with the young lady, wishing her well in the post’s comment section.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News