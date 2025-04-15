Controversial model Chidimma Adetshina recently clapped back at social media trolls on her TikTok account

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty queen didn't hold back and finally laughed off critics in her comment section

The Nigerian-South African model, who left the Miss SA competition divided social media users with her responses

Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma Adetshina jokes about ‘stealing’ IDs. Images: chici_vanessa

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina topped social media trends this week when she responded to trolls on her social media account.

The beauty queen who recently assumed her Miss Universe Africa and Oceania duties recently defended herself on her social media.

The controversial model had social media buzzing when she clapped back at South Africans who trolled her on her TikTok account.

The mother of one recently shared a video of herself dancing with the caption: “God is preparing a table before me in the presence of my enemies.”

One of her South African followers asked her: "Enemies ke rona ko South Africa?" (Is she referring to South Africans as her enemies?).

Another asked: "Which passport are you using?" Adetshina replied: “Maybe your moms? I can’t even keep up”.

Another TikToker told South Africans: “Hide your IDs,” Adetshina reacted: “Including yours, sweetheart.”

Adetshina also told another TikToker to voets*k when her identity was questioned.

A follower also asked Adetshina: "Khona ingane engana ID, impilo yayo imile but we must move on?" (There's a child without her ID, her life stopped, but we must move on with our lives?).

Adetshina responded: "Who told you that?"

South Africans drag the beauty queen

Duduzile Zanokuhle N wrote:

"Miss almost" (with a laughing emoji).

The beauty queen @MissUniverseNigeria 2024 replied:

"You are a sh@me to motherhood and you have a daughter. Now you’ll teacher her to be a terrible person like your mom raised you."

YT: Dineo Ayamaah Semenya said:

"Yoh aowa guys we should get over the ID situation! Let’s move on."

CheerinCele wrote:

"Check her comments about South Africa. The way she belittles our people. I wish she was arrested."

Deebriandrea replied:

"We are not your enemies. We just wanted our ID back and stop crime one person at a time."

Miss P responded:

"Hide your IDs good people."

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 replied:

"Including yours my sweetheart."

ntsiki168 asked:

"Did your mother get a bail? Uyahlupheka wenah ke re nna ko geno ko Nigeria my sister."

Tk_Taks wrote:

"God also provided a solution to the child whose ID was stolen."

zee.nobia said:

"Did that table require documentations or “same old same old”.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 replied:

"Since you are the ambassador of quoting the bible go and fight with him not me."

YT: Dineo Ayamaah Semenya said:

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina jokes about ‘stealing’ SA IDs. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina's mother arrested

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo was charged with identity theft.

Rungo was arrested in Cape Town, Westen Cape after illegal reentry in South Africa. It reported Miss Universe Africa and Oceania's child was under her mother's care at a house in South Africa when she was caught.

Adetshina's mother was brought before a judge since she was caught illegally into the country.

