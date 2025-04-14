Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni shared on social media on Monday that she didn't have a calling

The former traditional healer shared with Slee the Boss Lady that she had depression, not a calling

South Africans took to Gogo Skhotheni's post to former Real Housewives of Durban star, Slee the Boss Lady

Gogo Skhotheni advices Slee. Images: Gogo_Skhotheni

Former reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni recently shared on social media why she's no longer a sangoma.

The podcaster revealed to Real Housewives of Durban star, Slee the Boss Lady that she didn't have a calling but depression.

Celebrity entertainment blog Maphepha Ndaba shared Skhotheni's post with the caption:

"You are one of those who simply think they have a calling, kanthi it's depression. Uzoba strong," she wrote.

Skhotheni also revealed that she's relieved to have left the dark side while she still can.

South Africans drag the former sangoma

Broox Sammy said:

"Gogo Skotheni needs rehab straight. It is no longer normal. She always has something to say."

Kaira Thapelo wrote:

"Guys Skhoteni is having a mental breakdown right in front of us. Since her son's death she’s been acting weird, she’s not ok."

Paris Mbombo replied:

"They have proper callings until they start doing dark things to be rich. When those dark things start haunting them, they call ubungoma a dark side. Being spiritually gifted is a beautiful thing because you have a calling to help people and see things others don't see. These days spiritually gifted people no longer use their gifts to heal people. They use their gifts for the wrong reasons nabo bahamba indlela ezi dark trying to enrich themselves and scam those in need. That's why she calls it dark. Yena, she must tell us what's haunting her and stop accusing others."

Erlaine93 responded:

"I was expecting her to have changed her handle, kante how does this leaving the darkness business work?"

Enhlegal wrote:

"She loves attention....phumzeni shame. Wuye one depression. I think she didn't mourn her baby."

Nmnaphethekatse said:

"You are giving this child too much airtime ... Some of us are bored hleng."

LeboganMathe responded:

"Skhotheni is slowly turning to the old Inno guys this is a call for her help."

S_Chillaz responded:

"Finally… Khanyi Mbau has been right about them all along."

Enhlegal replied:

FundoBelle said:

"Just because you left, your so called calling it doesn’t mean others don’t have it. Please don’t disrespect our culture and beliefs, o yadika manje (she's annoying) Gogo BBL."

Gogo Skhotheni says Slee doesn't have a calling. Images: Gogo Skotheni

