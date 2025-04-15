Gogo Skhotheni’s Sangoma Videos Resurface After Converting to Christianity, SA Reacts: “Comedy Show”
- Gogo Skhotheni's conversion from ubungoma to Christianity has sparked conversations on social media, with the star announcing her retirement from being a sangoma
- Fans have reacted to her new life as a Christian, sharing mixed opinions and questioning her spiritual journey
- Gogo Skhotheni joins other celebrities who have transitioned from being sangomas to pursuing the Christian faith, including Thabiso Mokhethi, Palesa Madisakwane, and Boity Thulo
Gogo Skhotheni's conversion from ubungoma to Christianity has sparked interesting conversations about spirituality on social media. The star announced in a video last week that she was retiring from being a sangoma and was following God.
Gogo Skhotheni's sangoma videos go viral
Social media users are still getting used to the idea that Gogo Skhotheni is no longer a practising traditional healer. The star has been going strong in her new life as a Christian, delivering powerful sermons in her church and hosting prayer sessions.
However, fans recently unearthed an old video of the former sangoma in her ubungoma element. The clip shows the DJ singing alongside other sangomas. The user with the handle @_mashesha also shared a video of Gogo Skhotheni preaching in church and wrote:
"Gogo Skhotheni is really retired from being a Sangoma?! 🤔"
Fans react to Gogo Skhotheni's videos
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the videos. Many felt that a lot was going on in Gogo Skhotheni's life. Others said she was moving too fast in her life as a Christian.
@ClownSeekers said:
"Be careful of spiritual deception, she might still be working with the same spirit team. Listen to this 👇"
@XolaBering15943 commented:
"With that pace, she'd reach Capetown faster than the bicycle boys."
@Mswenkofonteiin wrote:
"Next thing, she will be opening up branches to her church."
@NombuNgweny43 added:
"She saw that the new big nyash is not getting enough attention in her ndumba & she decided to go to church where there's a lot of audience; she's clever this one😂"
SA celebs who gave up ubungoma
Gogo Skhotheni joins a long list of celebrities who have retired from being sangomas. Stars like former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi, who played the role of Samuel, converted to Christianity and has been preaching about Jesus since then.
Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, also made headlines when she announced her retirement from being a sangoma. Rappers Boity Thulo and Gigi Lamayne also left ubungoma for Christianity.
Gogo Skhotheni's church outfit leaves fans perplexed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after letting go of her calling, Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, kickstarted her career as a Christian.
The former sangoma posted a video of her delivering a sermon at a church this past weekend. Her outfit choice overshadowed her intentions and the message she was trying to convey. Gogo Skhotheni wore a bright white dress which was figure-hugging. Although the length was appropriate, her BBL was on full display. Her blatant disregard for church rules to not show off her body had tongues wagging.
