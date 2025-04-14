Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni caught the attention of Mzansi after a video of her preaching at a local church emerged

Skhotheni, who turned to Christianity, preached the gospel in front of a crowded venue while she has also impressed Mzansi with her skills as a DJ

Local netizens reacted on social media to question her intentions with some saying she overacted in church while others praised her

Gogo Skhotheni divided opinion after a video of her sharing the gospel at a local church reached social media.

The former sangoma paced on the stage in front of a packed venue which drew mixed reactions with some praising the 33-year-old while others questioned her intentions.

Gogo Skhotheni has turned to Christianity after practising as a sangoma. Image: Gogo_skhotheni.

Source: Instagram

Skhotheni, real name Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng, recently turned to Christianity after practising as a sangoma for many years.

Gogo Skhotheni shares the gospel in church

Watch Skhotheni preach in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During the Twitter video, Skhotheni can be seen walking up and down the stage, preaching the gospel before she stopped in the middle to continue her words of worship.

While she has taken to preaching, the 33-year-old also divided opinion after performing as a DJ in various nightspots across Mzansi.

The reality TV star has become a popular figure in South Africa as she not only continues her work in Christianity but also in other media activities.

Watch Skhotheni peform as a DJ in the video below:

Skhotheni has impressed South African fans

Following her decision to practise Christianity, the former sangoma’s announcement of her first prayer session drew mass appeal, as she had to find a bigger venue for her supporters.

While she has gained several followers, some Mzansi fans have questioned Skhotheni as they felt she is using religion to garner support and reach stardom.

Skhotheni is also part of the podcast, The Venting Podcast, and Johannesburg-based nightspot Club Cavo, which means 'unity' in Ethiopian.

Gogo Skhotheni who turned to Christianity after being a sangoma is also a DJ. Image: Gogo_skhotheni.

Source: Instagram

Local fans are divided about Skhotheni’s preaching

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their divided opinions about the 33-year-old with some saying she is looking for attention while others praised her gospel abilities.

Kwanza_booi made a joke:

“When are they casting again ku Muvhango?”

Abednegomavunda is curious:

“She got a position within a month of joining.”

MasonDoLindor was impressed:

2She's good. Ngiyamuvuma.”

Khwibi has questions:

“So, who takes the video? Was it planned or just a thing that happened? Her floor pacing is suggesting a planned scene.”

Sebulelon has some concerns:

“Haai all I see is someone in pain venting outside. I think something is off.”

Mzilankatha55 said Skhotheni is performing:

“They are enjoying watching a movie, nyash.”

Mphomof1981 judged the video:

“At this stage, I'm not concerned about Skhotheni. Mara those guys are supposedly husbands and fathers and following and encouraging this madness from a little girl says a lot about them.”

GMalemone questioned Skhotheni:

“I am more interested in learning why she speaks Setshwana now whereas she was speaking IsiZulu all this time.”

VinjwaZandile gave their view:

“This woman has lived.”

ETshamugero said Skhotemi has other motives:

“And the award goes to.”

Gogo Skhotheni speaks about animal sacrifices

As reported by Briefly News, former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni said she was against slaughtering chickens as part of traditional healing.

The 33-year-old recently turned to Christianity after serving as a sangoma, while she is also a DJ, club owner and reality TV star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News