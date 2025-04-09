Former traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni shared a video speaking against animal sacrifices

The DJ and business owner claimed that slaughtering chickens does not get rid of evil spirits

Social media users are confused by Skhtoheni's utterances, saying she is misleading people with her views

Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni is against the slaughtering of animals for cleansing purposes. Image: Gogo_skhotheni

Image: Gogo_skhotheni

When South African DJ Gogo Skhotheni announced her decision to no longer practice as a sangoma, she meant business. Now, the former traditional healer is speaking against the practice of slaughtering animals for cleansing purposes.

Gogo Skhotheni denounces traditional practics

Gogo Skhotheni, who has seemingly reverted to her real name, Tumi Motsoeneng, shared a video speaking against animal sacrifices, especially the slaughtering of chickens.

"Chickens are not meant to wipe your sins away, neither were they created to remove your bad luck, cleanse you from abortions, or miscarriages. They are also not meant to get rid of muthi. They are meant to be eaten," she said.

Skhotheni, who has now given her life to God, said there is only one solution, and that is to "accept God into your life."

Watch the X video posted by @MDNnewss below:

Gogo Skhotheni gives life to God

The former reality TV star announced earlier this month that she is no longer a sangoma. She announced that she was unable to offer services a healer would because she was tired.

"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."

Skhotheni, who is content with her decision, has decided to turn to God instead: "I am a child of God. This is the day that the Lord has made. I am very happy. I wish I could sing, I wish I could do so much. My heart is full."

Gogo Skhotheni has spoken against slaughtering of chickens. Image: Gogo_skhotheni

Image: Gogo_skhotheni

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's video

Mzansi has slammed Gogo Skhotheni saying she is misleading people. Even the likes of Ntsiki Mazwai is against her transition. Mazwai said Skhotheni just needs to take some time away from social media and mourn the loss of her baby boy in peace.

Reacting to the current video, this is what social media users had to say:

@SthembiD said:

"Whoever attends her church and believes her is a fool!"

@SdizoRSA argued:

"Only fake sangomas can quit a calling, you can't quit umoya weDlozi."

@Liihlendimande asked:

"Why do I feel like she just likes trending? Vele she wants to say a lot of things that will anger some people off."

@Kane_GM9 stated:

"I don't understand why Christians demonise other people's beliefs to feel better about themselves. Do they really care about 'non-believers' that much that they've to be in their faces all the time preaching their beliefs?"

Gogo Skhotheni announced new international gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni is part of a global festival.

Skhotheni announced a new ambassadorship gig at a major entrepreneurship festival. Taking to Instagram, the talented South African DJ and businesswoman is now the Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025.

