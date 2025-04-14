Gogo Skhotheni, born Tumi Motsoeneng, made waves after she announced that she was a born-again Christian and renounced her former life

Viral footage of Gogo Skhotheni DJing at an unknown club after she announced her conversion raised eyebrows online

The footage sparked a heated debate on social media, with some suggesting she was using Christianity for financial gain

Gogo Skhotheni was allegedly spotted DJing at a club after converting to Christianity. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is labelling Gogo Skhotheni a scammer after a video of her DJing after she set tongues wagging when she renounced her sangoma status and devoted her life to Jesus Christ.

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly spotted DJing after repenting

The reality TV star made waves after renouncing her former ways and becoming a Christian. A viral post suggests that Gogo Skotheni is not quite ready to abandon her past life.

The video, shared by social media user Norma Kay, shows Gogo Skotheni on the turntables at an unknown venue. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The scammer after church”

In the video, the former sangoma, born Tumi Motsoeneng, dances behind the turntables at the unknown drinking establishment to Uncle Waffles’ hit song Zenzele.

Interestingly, the video of Gogo Skhotheni deejaying in a club was shared right after she trended on Sunday, 13 April, when videos of her praying for her congregation during a church service were shared on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens label Gogo Skhotheni a scammer

In the comments, several netizens agreed that Gogo Skhotheni is a scammer. Others went as far as to slam Christianity as a religion. Some suggested that Gogo Skhotheni, like every other Christian, is a work in progress.

Here are some of the comments:

@EvansMathibe explained:

“She's still in the same healer 🕯️lane, and the only change is that she's experiencing consequences of her past decisions, specifically how she moved. The question is: who is her Gobela? Because one would assume she was trained/mentored well enough to pick such things up. 💁🏿‍♂️”

@yeredngesa argued:

“Whatchu mean Christians? It would be horrible to expect perfect people in church, and think they can be a standard of your godliness. Christ is the standard. You will never find perfect people in any church.”

@RaymondDitshego joked:

“You must have multiple sources of income 😉 Even if it's scamming people in the name of Jesus 🔥”

@ElCaptainNow suggested:

“Turning away from the world and following Christ isn't as easy. The spiritual world is always fighting back. Hard. She needs time and grace.”

@MthunziMaisela highlighted:

“The reason she retired from ubungoma, ancestors don't take nonsense. When they want you endumbeni, they want you there, not enight club. It becomes a conflict. It's good Christianity gained her.”

@wandi_nje said:

"Preach redemption by day and create a fun space for people to drink and indulge in sin by night.🫡"

Netizens called Gogo Skhotheni a scammer after she was spotted DJing in a club. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni hosts prayer session

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni is gearing up to host her first prayer session since her conversion to Christianity.

The seven-hour prayer session will be held on Thursday, 17 May 2025. Due to the growing demand, Gogo Skhotheni noted that more people are making these bookings, and she was urged to take action. In a video she shared, Skhotheni said she would be moving the session to a new location.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News