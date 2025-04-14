Gogo Skhotheni's Church Outfit Leaves Mzansi Perplexed: "No Respect"
- Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, went viral after sharing a video of her preaching in church
- The former sangoma's sermon at a church recently was overshadowed by her outfit choice
- Social media users were shocked by Skhotheni's outfit, with many slamming her for not properly covering up
After letting go of her calling, Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, kickstarted her career as a Christian.
Mzansi side-eyes Gogo Skhotheni
The former sangoma posted a video of her delivering a sermon at a church this past weekend. Her intentions and the message she was trying to convey were overshadowed by her outfit choice.
Gogo Skhotheni wore a bright white dress which was figure-hugging. Although the length was appropriate, her BBL was on full display. Her blatant disregard for church rules to not show off her body had tongues wagging.
A social media user, @realnorma_kay, was out of words as they expressed shock. Look at the video below:
Mzansi confused by Gogo Skhotheni's transformation
Social media users were not impressed by Gogo Skhotheni, and many people slammed her for not being respectful of the religion.
Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni had people foaming at the mouth when she said chickens are not used for slaughter but are meant for eating.
Here are some of the reactions to the video below:
@Kelebogile_NT shared:
"I cannot be the only one who has a problem with her wearing this dress to church."
@JnrArc questions:
"So what did Amadlozi say when you told them you're no longer believing in them or practicing ubungoma? What about Amatwasane that you trained? I guess I'm still confused with this transition. Two years ago. there was a prophet that said you will go back to church. I just can't remember his name."
@SavannahSamas laughed:
"Showcasing her "God" given talents. She can't leave the BBL at home and attend church, now can she?"
Gogo Skhotheni allegedly spotted DJing after converting to Christianity, SA reacts: "The scammer after church"
@Arnold_Von_Mash said:
"Those mfundisi’s were just there for the free catwalk show."
@Sue17508998 asked:
"She is disrespecting what these other women believe in, which is not fair, to be honest. As for those men at the back, why are they being tempted like this, though?"
@AfricanNapo lashed:
"She is not eve wearing underwear. She is there to advertise her BBL."
@tumi_kennaTumi was shocked:
"She just retired being a sangoma suddenly, she's preaching. The speed she is moving in is scaring me."
@sparks_shockey advised:
"This is the reason why I will never take churches seriously. Guys, learn to pray on your own."
Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session venue changes
In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni had the internet divided when she announced that she would be hosting a prayer session. Tumi said that there is a high demand as she received a lot of bookings.
Tumi had to change the location of the prayer session, but Mzansi is more angry at the people making the actual bookings.
