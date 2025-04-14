DJane's top African DJ and musician DJ Zinhle shared a video with her daughter Kairo Forbes

The Indlovu hitmaker made her daughter promise her not to have a boyfriend until she is 50 years old

Mzansi social media users were on the fence about this video, saying DJ Zinhle should not post everything about her family

DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes joked about having boyfriends. Image: DJzinhle, Kairoforbes

DJ Zinhle makes a pact with Kairo on dating

South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle shared a video with her daughter Kairo Forbes. In the video, DJ Zinhle joked about Kairo not dating or having a boyfriend by the time she is 50 years.

DJ Zinhle and her daughter Kairo Forbes had a cute interaction online. Image: Kairoforbes

"Kairo, let's agree that you will never have a boyfriend until you are 50," she said, extending her hand to shake Kairo's

A stunned Kairo responded by suggesting the age of 15, but her mom was not having it.

After a back-and-forth debate, they agreed on the age of 30, however, Kairo wanted to go lower.

"So you can't have a boyfriend until you are 44," her mother joked.

X blog page @MDNnewss reposted the video on X:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and Kairo's video

Social media users were not too open to knowing about Kairo's interests, and some urged DJ Zinhle not to air out their business like that.

@TheGBrown1 asked:

"Mara yena she didn't wait 50 years to give birth to her."

@VITO_G_Wagon mentioned:

"The father’s absence is very clear."

@PrinceZola argued:

"Kids are kids, not mini-celebrities! Let's protect their innocence and let them grow up without the weight of social media scrutiny."

@EmmiieTLO exclaimed:

"Haibo, the child wants the boyfriend topic to end. She was like '50 what?'"

@FootballStage_1 shared:

"Lol, she's trying too much."

@PRO_JTM asked:

"I am starting to think that celebrities want us to know everything about them."

Murdah Bongz gushes over daughter Kairo Forbes

Kairo Forbes' stepfather Murdah Bongz recently gushed over her on Instagram. He posted a photo of her and called her his daughter.

"I have a beautiful daughter that was born before I met her. Please stream Asante III; it’s out on all streaming platforms."

He posted a few cute photos of them and received rave reviews online. One fan was warmed by Murdah's post saying:

"Oh my, reading this as a mother who is raising a child whose father is late. I am in tears as I write this. Let me just say, my brother, may God bless you abundantly and may he increase your territory. A father is what you are!"

Lynn Forbes dances in recent video

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, posted a video of her having fun.

Lynn Forbes' video caused a buzz as she appeared seemingly having fun and dancing like no one was watching her. Social media users defended Lynn Forbes from trolls who made wild accusations in the comments of the dancing video.

