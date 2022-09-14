Mzansi fave artist DJ Zinhle recently opened up about her experiences with negativity on social platforms, especially Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter is often described as a negative space, and DJ Zinhle has seen the worst side of it

DJ Zinhle being active on Twitter has caused her to seek professional help for her mental wellbeing

DJ Zinhle is a constant topic of discussion on social media, and it has had a bad effect. Reality star DJ Zinhle got candid about how hate on social media forced her into the therapist's office.

DJ Zinhle is taking care of her mental health, and she's distanced herself from social media in order to focus on treating her mental health with a professional. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

'The Unexpected latest episode was a close look into DJ Zinhle's life. After being a trending topic on Twitter in the past, DJ Zinhle got candid about how difficult it was to deal with hate comments.

DJ Zinhle speaks about dealing with negativity on social media

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle opened up about being bullied for having two different fathers for her children and more. She said:

“I need a session with a therapist. To just sit down and talk about what’s happening. I have definitely done therapy before many times. It scares me, I don’t like it. I don’t like to do it but I understand the value of doing it,”

Zinhle admitted that she had to give it up, and even her family members were happy that she decided to get away from Twitter. Her sister Gugu said:

“I’m so happy that she’s deleted Twitter. It’s really not good for her and I think that she has a lot more things to focus on and we can honestly leave Twitter for now. ”

DJ Zinhle has been subject to much commotion and ridicule between having two baby daddies and the general public's interest in her personal life. DJ Zinhle continues to have a loyal fan base who show her love on the socials.

@eulaine_charisma commented:

"Forever love."

@nunky.tee commented:

"I love you mama wama girls."

@mrs_masekotoyou commented:

"I love you so much❤️ semhle mommy."

@angela__lesa commented:

"My Fave."

@elegent_queenz commented:

"Mna shame I love you."

Source: Briefly News