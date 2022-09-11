TV host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba and her hubby entertained the people of SA with a lit robot dance challenge

Nozibele took to TikTok with the hilarious clip of her and hub dancing to the robot, and it is now doing its rounds on social media

The people of Mzansi just love the energy these two share and feel this is exactly what love should look like

Mzansi TV host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is a ball of fun… and it looks like her hubby is too! Sis got her man to do the robot dance challenge with her and their energy is everything!

Mzansi TV host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba and her man are a match made in heaven. Image: TikTok / @nozibelemayaba

Source: UGC

There is nothing better than a relationship filled with love where you get to act like children every once in a while. Nozibele seems as if she has found exactly that.

Nozibele took to her TikTok account with a hilarious clip of her and hub trying out the robot dance challenge. The robot is an old-school move that never gets old.

Sis gave this win to her man as he really went in, lol. Yazi, these two are goals!

Twitter user @LuyoloMthembu shared the clip:

The people of Mzansi wipe tears as they take to the comment section

Nozibele and hub delivered! People just love how silly they were able to be and made it known in the comments that this is what real love looks like. Nozibele’s man earned some points with the people.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Mbuso_Wenkosi said:

“This couple makes me believe in marriage nyana when I see them.”

@dayza21 said:

“When others say "we've been through a lot," they say we've had so much fun!”

@MoreuThenjiwe said:

“ they really enjoyed this moment ”

@SkedoKeemZ said:

“This makes me believe in love again.”

@KayMahlatsi said:

“Yazi marriage is not that bad mara ”

TV host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opens up about her HIV status, ‘yes, I have HIV’ star encourages positivity

In other news, Briefly News reported that Honey TV presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opened up about her HIV status. The 31-year-old author took to social media and penned a lengthy message to her 22-year-old self.

The YouTuber and podcaster shared that she was only 22 when she found out she was HIV positive. She found out when she was participating in a wellness day event on 15 August 2013.

"Look how you have used the same story, the same pain, the very same thing you thought would kill you, to bring about change. You have made a positive impact to many people."

Source: Briefly News