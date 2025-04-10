South African music producer Murdah Bongz recently showed love to kidfluencer Kairo Forbes

The star posted several pictures of Kairo and declared his fatherly love for her on social media

Many netizens were touched by the heartfelt message that Murdah Bongz wrote to Kairo Forbes

Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt message to Kairo Forbes. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

South African music producer Murdah Bongz recently left many netizens swooning over his heartfelt message to DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

The former Black Motion member who allegedly skipped an Eastern Cape show after being paid showed love to the popular kidfluencer on social media. Murdah Bongz shared multiple pictures of the young star and paired them with a heartwarming message.

In the message, Murdah Bongz said that Kairo was his beautiful daughter that was born before he met her.

"I have a beautiful daughter that was born before I met her❤️. Please stream Asante III; it’s out on all streaming platforms."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Murdah Bongz's message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the message the music producer wrote for Kairo Forbes. Here's what they had to say:

Amapiano star Lady Du said:

"Ay mamela zinhle deserves you man, this made me cry hey."

zingisa_zee_nxasana wrote:

"Oh my, reading this as a mother who's raising a child whose father is late. I’m in tears angithiB huti ma.y God bless you abundantly and may he increase your territory. A father is what you are!"

pearly_dlamini responded:

"Cha kodwa uBestie needs to share that prayer she said to God, because this is definitely an answered prayer."

mmaseabudi8 replied:

"South Africa needs men and fathers like you. Zinhle is so fortunate to have you as a husband. Kairo is just so blessed to have a daddy like you. Modimo a go okeletse."

mastunkie_tshekedi complimented:

"So beautiful of you Mkhwenyane @djzinhle you're really blessed mnge."

Murdah Bongz showered Kairo Forbes with love. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz's past controversies

Murdah Bongz is usually recognised for his talent on the decks and as a part of Black Motion. He is also known as the doting husband to DJ Zinhle with whom he shares a child.

One of Murdah Bongz's most memorable controversies is when Black Motion broke up. Murdah Bongz was the second part of the DJ Duo that was beloved in South Africa. People speculated about the reason behind the group's break-up when Murdah Bongz embarked on a solo career and rebranded himself as Mörda. His first solo project was well-received by fans in 2023.

Murdah Bongz teases a new album

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music.

Recently, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album Asante III, which is a solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle.

Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

