The South African music producer Murdah Bongz has grown significantly in the music industry and many have recognised his success

An online user recently weighed in on the star's growth in the industry after he got married to DJ Zinhle

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning how his marriage with DJ Zinhle contributed to his career success

We have seen the music producer Murdah Bongz's career grow significantly in the entertainment and music industry over the past few years.

Recently, an online user @mixedracedUncle shared an unpopular opinion weighing in on the star's career shortly after he teased his new upcoming album, Asante III.

In his tweet, the netizen shared how the star has grown ever since he got married to the most talented DJ and reality TV star Zinhle Jiyane.

He wrote:

"Unpopular opinion. Murdah Bongz's brand has literally become platinum status since being with DJ Zinhle, She has massively elevated him, in hindsight, he was a well-respected figure in the music industry prior to being an official couple, But together they make a mean team."

Netizens weigh in on Murdah's success

Shortly after the tweet was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's career success. Here's what they had to say:

@ItuTudu said:

"Your partner must uplift you, making you a better person directly or indirectly."

@KaraboKbmags wrote:

"They balance each other out beautifully. He loves his wife, shame, and she is crazy about him."

@Zhou272 commented:

"The guy is in a happy place; he was good as an artist, but now he is more like a polished diamond. But both seem very happy, and it shows in their professional life."

MbunguZintle responded:

"The power of marrying right."

