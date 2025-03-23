Murdah Bongz is being accused of not showing up for one of his latest performances in the Eastern Cape

The beloved musician was called out for allegedly unprofessional behaviour by Jola Cafe, an establishment in Sterkspruit

Online users debated what would be a fair conclusion following the allegations against Murdah Bongz

Murdah Bongz recently caught some heat on social media. The musician was the subject of complaints by Jola Cafe.

Murdah Bongz allegedly missed an Eastern Cape show and performed in Johanesburg instead after being paid more than R40k. Image: Oupa Bopape

Murdah Bongz's professional integrity came under fire from the Eastern Cape establishment. Online users discussed the accusations levelled against Murdah Bongz

Murdah Bongz disappoints event organisers

In a statement reshared by @MDNnewss, Murdah Bongz was reportedly paid R45,000 to play at Jola Cafe. The DJ allegedly canceled the show at the last minute saying it was due to health reasons. Jola Cafe argues that they paid Mörda in full before the event.

The matter escalated because Murdah Bongz reportedly performed at another event in Johannesburg hours after cancelling with Jola Cafe. Read the details in the statement by Jola Cafe below:

Murdah Bongz's past controversies

Murdah Bongz is usually recognised for his talent on the decks and as a part of Black Motion. He is also known as the doting husband to DJ Zinhle with whom he shares a child.

One of Murdah Bongz's most memorable controversies is when Black Motion broke up. Murdah Bongz was the second part of the DJ Duo that was beloved in South Africa. People speculated about the reason behind the group's break up when Murdah Bongz embarked on a solo career and rebranded himself as Mörda. His first solo project was well-received by fans in 2023.

Murdah Bongz was a part of Black Motion with Smol before going solo. Image: SavageMaveriick

SA split over Murdah Bongz

Many people commented on the claims against Mörda by Jola Cafe, with some saying they deserved a refund. Others defended the DJ saying that he could fix this situation by rescheduling.

@Mokongwane said:

"It was an honest mistake man. Get over it. Give a man a break. He is a good guy. He will come next time"

@NkagiM_ argued:

"Refund is actually not going to cover their loss if you read their statement. Who should be liable for stage and sound hire? Naaa they must take him to court shem."

@NSourceing wrote:

"Thabo Smol was never the problem. I now know who the problem was in Black Motion."

@ZikhaliBandile was concerned:

"I am asking myself why doesn't South African artists take Eastern Cape Events serious? This isn't the 1st case in the Eastern Cape, weeks ago it was Somizi and last year it was Young Stunna. Something is wrong."

Murdah Bongz teases a new album

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music.

Recently, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album Asante III, which is a solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle.

Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

