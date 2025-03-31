South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz made headlines again on social media regarding his dance moves

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a recent video of the reality TV star dancing during his set

Many netizens had a lot to say about the star's repetitive dance moves in the comment section

Murdah Bongz's recent dance video went viral. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Bathong! It seems like peeps on social media aren't feeling the South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz's dance moves anymore.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the reality TV star dancing during his DJ set at an unknown event on their Twitter (X) page, which received a lot of negative feedback from many netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Murdah Bongz's dance moves

Many netizens had a lot to say about the star's dance moves on social media as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@zibusiso431 said:

"Kancane kancane uyavela!"

@karabeast24 wrote:

"You can see a man who doesn't pay bills."

@ThalusoS responded:

"He's always dancing the same moves everytime."

@Setima_Mollo replied:

"The feminisation of Murdah right in front of our eyes. In real time."

Murdah Bongz disappoints event organisers

Meanwhile, in March 2025, the star's professional integrity came under fire from the Eastern Cape establishment. Online users discussed the accusations levelled against Murdah Bongz.

In a statement reshared by @MDNnewss, Murdah Bongz was reportedly paid R45,000 to play at Jola Cafe. The DJ allegedly canceled the show at the last minute, saying it was due to health reasons. Jola Cafe argues that they paid Mörda in full before the event. The matter escalated because Murdah Bongz reportedly performed at another event in Johannesburg hours after cancelling with Jola Cafe.

Many people commented on the claims against Mörda by Jola Cafe, with some saying they deserved a refund. Others defended the DJ, saying that he could fix this situation by rescheduling.

Murdah Bongz's past controversies

Murdah Bongz is usually recognised for his talent on the decks and as a part of Black Motion. He is also known as the doting husband to DJ Zinhle, with whom he shares a child.

One of Murdah Bongz's most memorable controversies is when Black Motion broke up. Murdah Bongz was the second part of the DJ Duo that was beloved in South Africa. People speculated about the reason behind the group's break-up when Murdah Bongz embarked on a solo career and rebranded himself as Mörda. His first solo project was well-received by fans in 2023.

Fans reacted to Murdah Bongz's repetitive dance moves. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Murdah Bongz teases a new album

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music.

Recently, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album Asante III, which is a solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle. Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News