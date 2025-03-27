Once again, South African singer Mawhoo was dragged by netizens on social media recently

A video of the star performing live at an unknown event, dressed "inappropriately", went viral after it was posted

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mawhoo's recent live performance

Tjo! Mawhoo was dragged to hell and back by netizens once again regarding her "inappropriate" dress code.

Recently, the Amapiano vocalist made headlines on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of her recent live performance at an unknown event, which led to many netizens judging her for how she was dressed on their Twitter (X) page.

Netizens slam Mawhoo online

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they slammed the singer for how she was dressed during her live performance. Here's what they had to say below:

@karabeast24 wrote:

"You can leave onlyfans but onlyfans will never leave you."

@Its_Lifestyle7 said:

"So now we have a Zodwa Wabantu who can sing."

@PasekaComic responded:

"That's what we call a multi task, perfoming and advertising at the same time."

@Barffoon commented:

"It's very disrespectful to the organisers, fans and everyone involved to come to a performance without putting any effort into your outfit. If you are going to be miming, the least you can do is have a good outfit. Makhadzi must open a school and teach these people how it's done."

@ThembaMdumela replied:

"Life has changed for worse, democracy brought agony to adults and happiness to idiots."

Mawhoo’s recent outfit left many netizens unimpressed. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

MaWhoo's hot topic moments

Briefly News reported that Mawhoo had also tried her hand at Maskandi with hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons. In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

Mawhoo slams Johannesburg hospital for bad service

Meanwhile, it was also reported by many news outlets that the Amapiano talented singer Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs.

A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time MaWhoo performed the track live. At a gig, MaWhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

