Popular Amapiano singer Mawhoo is now broadening her horizons and is working on Maskandi music

The Ngilimele hitmaker will be making her debut this week with a song which will feature music heavyweight Mthandeni

South Africans are waiting patiently for the song as it will debut on Friday, 27 September

Mawhoo is not boxing herself for anybody. The singer will now dip her fingers in Maskandi music.

Mawhoo has ventured into Maskandi and will be working with Mthandeni. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

What is Mawhoo and Mthandeni working on

Famous South African Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo is now stepping into Maskandi music. The singer is known for her soothing hit Yanos songs, such as Ngilimele and Nduma Ndumane.

Now, Mawhoo will be giving Maskandi music a try with a song by Maskandi music heavyweight Mthandeni called Gucci, which will debut on Friday, 27 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On Instagram, Mthandeni said:

"Gucci featuring Mawhoo. The time to speculate which is the Song Of The Year is over. I have cooked two songs for you, uShephisi and Gucci. These songs will debut on all streaming platforms as planned tomorrow."

Mawhoo responded by saying: "This song will get me into trouble with a lot of people. I am dating a bhinca."

How does Mzansi feel about this collab

Mzansi reacted to the song, saying they could not wait to see Mawhoo on a Maskandi song. Others are questioning what the song would sound like.

@cozmino_ said:

"This is a proper song."

@PotlakoSB stated:

"Even on song covers this guy has pride."

@ChrisEcxel102 shared:

"They'll make a Beautiful couple."

@TheoWoods20 argued:

"Khuzani will always be better than this fraud."

@pjaay shared:

"If not Mawhoo, then whoo?"

nonto mabetween manqele's said:

"We have been waiting for this song man."

Ayanda Ntanzi calls put Kabza De Small for remixing his song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ntanzi was disappointed in Kabza De Small, saying he remixed his gospel song Spirit of Praise without his permission.

Ntanzi, just like his fans, was shocked to learn about the remix after hearing it on YouTube. Ntanzi praised the remix, and his team has yet to receive a response from Kabza's camp regarding the situation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News