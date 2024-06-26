Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi left Mzansi in stitches with a new comedy skit

The pair used the upcoming Bafana Bafana game to showcase how life would be if the MK party won elections

The video clip sparked amused reactions from various social media users

Bafana Bafana will face Mozambique in the Cosafa Cup on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 and Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi decided to do what they do best - make people laugh.

In a hilarious skit shared on Instagram, the pair shared what life would have been like for the squad had the MK won the 2024 General Elections.

Mzansi comedy duo imagine a Maskandi inspired anthem

To illustrate their point, the comedy duo used a sound clip of a Maskandified version of the national anthem performed by top Maskandi artist Mthandeni.

The pair seemed to hint that the national anthem would have been made into a Maskandi song, had the MK party governed and sports teams would have been forced to sing it.

Social media users react to skit

The short clip left social media users, including many celebrities in stitches.

Lady Du jokingly said:

“Futsek wena”

Abdul Khoza said:

“Yebo phela… injalo nje!”

Tumisho Masha laughed and said:

“You’ve lost your marbles”

While Celeste Ntuli shared laughing emojis.

Robot Boii bags Youth-Owned awards despite JazziQ backlash

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Robot Boii recently bagged two wins at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards for Top Personality and Influencer Brand and Overall Top Brand.

This is after the media personality was "cancelled" for not speaking up about the JazziQ harassment scandal. While fans showed love to Robot, others threw shade at those who attempted to write him off.

