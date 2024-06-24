Robot Boii recently bagged two wins at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards for Top Personality and Influencer Brand and Overall Top Brand

This after the media personality was "cancelled" for not speaking up about the JazziQ harassment scandal

While fans showed love to Robot, others threw shade at the netizens who attempted to blackball him

Robot Boii bagged two wins at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards. Images: robot_boii

Despite being "cancelled" over JazziQ's harassment drama, it appears Robot Boii's loyal supporters came through for him and helped him win two awards at the Top 16 Youth Owned Awards.

Robot Boii wins big at Top 16 Youth Owned Awards

Robot Boii is beaming with pride after his supporters helped him win two awards at the recent Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards.

This after Briefly News reported on Robot being roasted by MacG for seemingly dodging the questions regarding JazziQ's harassment scandal.

Moving on from the drama, the dancer/ presenter showed off his awards on Instagram for Top Personality and Influencer Brand and Overall Top Brand, and thanked his supporters with a scripture from the Bible:

"Big S/O to @top16yoba and to everyone who voted. Ngiyabonga!

"Psalms 23:5, 'You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.'"

Mzansi reacts to Robot Boii's win

Fans showed love and congratulated Robot on his win:

thenapstacomedy said:

"On God! This is amazing, bro. Well done!"

mtezman showed love to Robot Boii:

"Going down in history as one of the best SA has produced."

cellular_jnr wrote:

"Ah, bafethu! You deserve everything that’s coming to you!"

vafafrica was happy:

"Bro, congratulations! This makes me happy!"

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the people who wanted to blackball him, also questioning the effectiveness of cancel culture:

Zaddy_Swag said:

"I remember they voted for his opponents just to spite him; look at God."

somebody2_die4 wrote:

"Cancel culture isn’t real."

MoneyyMannTT posted:

"Haters can't keep a good man down."

SwishMzansi threw shade:

"I thought y'all said you were not gonna vote for him. I thought it was a boycott?"

Robot Boii breaks his silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robot Boii breaking his silence after the JazziQ incident.

The musician addressed the allegations as a means of clearing his name after netizens claimed he was attempting to protect his friend by remaining silent.

