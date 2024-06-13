Robot Boii addressed allegations against Mr JazziQ, sharing details about the YFM lift incident in a trending video

Mr JazziQ, accused of harassing a YFM producer in the elevator, debunked the claims and threatened legal action

Social media users slammed Robot Boii's statement, feeling it avoids explaining what happened in the lift

Media personality Robot Boii has finally addressed the damning allegations against Mr JazziQ. The star, who previously refused to explain what happened in the lift at YFM, shared the details in a trending video.

Robot Boii has detailed what happened in the lift between Mr JazziQ and the YFM producer. Image: @mrjazziq and @robot_boii

Robot Boii narrates what happened at YFM

Mr JazziQ has been charting trends after a producer at YFM claimed he harassed her in an elevator at the station. The star issued a statement and released a video debunking the allegations. He even threatened to take the legal route.

Days later, Robot Boii, who was with Mr JazziQ in the lift when the incident allegedly happened, narrated what really happened. In a video shared on X by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Robot Boii said Mr JazziQ commented on the alleged victim, Ngcebo's dress, and she might have taken it the wrong way.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Robot Boii's video

Social media users are still not happy with Robot Boii's statement. Many feel the star avoided saying what really happened in the lift.

@Sifisov1 said:

"I left the chat the moment he got called and could not comment. I'm out."

@afiba_m wrote:

"Still doesn’t make sense. You look warm… and then?"

@oddettem added:

"Throughout their statements. It’s always everything that happened outside the lift. When she clearly stated that she got harassed in the lift. Oh man. "

@Maleratom_1 said:

"WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LIFT??????? Bathong, what are you not getting here?? The incident happened in the lift and are somehow not telling us what happened IN THE LIFT!!!"

Mac G asks Robot Boii what happened at the YFM lift with Mr JazziQ

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African podcaster Mac G is out fishing for the truth behind Mr JazziQ's sexual harassment allegations again.

Popular musician Mr JazziQ recently found his name charting social media trends after Ngcebo Mcobothi revealed that the star grabbed her waist and tried to kiss her.

