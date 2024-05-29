Mr JazziQ has issued a statement denying sexual harassment allegations made by YFM producer Ngcebo Mcobothi, who claimed he tried to force himself on her

In his social media post, Mr JazziQ provided a video showing he never got close to Mcobothi

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting Mr JazziQ and others demanding footage from inside the elevator

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mr JazziQ has broken his silence after being accused of trying to force himself on YFM producer Ngcebo Mcobothi. The media personality shared her story on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr JazziQ has responded to the assault allegations against him. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ issues statement after sexual harassment allegations

Popular musician Mr JazziQ recently found his name charting social media trends after Ngcebo Mcobothi revealed that the star grabbed her waist and tried to kiss her.

Taking to his social media pages after the accusations, Mr JazziQ shared a statement rubbishing the allegations against him. He detailed what happened on the day and even shared a video showing how he never got close to the alleged victim.

He also requested CCTV footage from the station but was told that Ngcebo Mcobothi is an independent producer who does not work for YFM. Part of the statement read:

"At no point was Mr. JazziQ alone with Ms. Mcobothi in the lift – they were in the presence of at least 5 other people at all times. The second is that Mr JazziQ and Ms Mcobothi were never in close proximity as she entered the lift before him."

Fans react to Mr JazziQ's statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the new evidence provided by the star. Some applauded him for speaking up and clearing his name, while other fans demanded a video from the elevator.

@presh_nl said:

"I think this girl wanted you! Look the way she’s walking in front! But because you didn’t give her attention, she started imagining things!"

@angezam82001 wrote:

"Show us the unedited video. How convenient that’s there’s no footage INSIDE the elevator."

@yogirl_sihle added:

"Since y’all were vlogging can we see the footage INSIDE the lift?"

@brian_nkwana commented:

"We don't know what transpired in the lift...plz show footage inside the lift?"

@triplekmdm noted:

"I can imagine if you didn’t have this video bro, surely most people are in prison for the crime they didn’t commit "

DJ Tira accused of sleeping with Luke Ntombela without her consent

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is trending on social media after a woman identified as Luke Ntombela alleged that the musician slept with her without consent.

The woman, who is also an upcoming musician shared screenshots of the star seemingly asking her not to expose him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News