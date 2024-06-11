Maskandi singer Mthandeni has responded to the remarks made by Dr Sipho Sithole on artists dying poor

The revered music executive, Sithole, used the Paris star and Dlala Thukzin as examples to back his claim

Mthandeni, known as Igcokama Elisha, did not take this lightly, so he issued a warning to Sithole

Music executive and producer Dr Sipho Sithole's recent statements left a sour taste in Mthandeni's mouth. The Maskandi hitmaker did not take the comments too graciously, so he responded with anger.

Mthandeni was offended by Dr Sipho Sithole's remarks on why artists die poor. Image: @afrocentric_agency, @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Dr Sipho offends Mthandeni with remarks

Renowned music producer Dr Sipho Sithole was a guest on the Inqubeko News Channel on Facebook, where he shed light on why so many artists die poor. The music executive spoke about artists not having many sources of income to rely on, so they end up using the money they get in the meantime.

Sithole hit a nerve when he used Dlala Thukzin and Mthandeni as examples to back his claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"No artist can make money this year and expect that money to last them for two or three years later. They make a lot of money from shows. They also make money from one single like DJ Thukzin with iPlan or Igcokama with Paris.

"So why do so many artists die poor? They do not have 85 jobs, and they do not receive a monthly salary for 12 months."

Sithole then mentioned that artists fail to sustain themselves with this money because it is not consistent.

Watch the clip here.

Mthandeni responds to Dr Sipho

On Facebook, Mthandeni, who is also known as Igcokama Elisha, sent out a warning to Sithole.

He mentioned that he worked extremely hard for his riches and success so that he could be reduced to such a thing.

"I worked very hard for my career that makes people happy to this day. My name cannot be tarnished by the likes of this man who has the smile of a cow."

See the rest of his post here.

Mthandeni halts performances in Durban

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni Manqele has decided to halt taking up Durban performances until his beef with the event organisers is sorted out.

The Popular Maskandi star claims he often gets attacked when he performs at Maskandi events in the city.

Mthandeni currently faces a lawsuit from Zimdollar following the drama that ensued at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival, and he is still very observant.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News