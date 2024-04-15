Popular Maskandi artist Mthandeni "Igcokama Elisha" Manqele recently showed love to Khuzani's lookalike, aka NomaRally

The video of the star going on stage showering NomaRally with love and kissing her was posted on Twitter (X)

Netizens responded to the video of Mthandeni giving NomaRally a side hug and a kiss

Mthandeni Manqele gushes over NomaRally. Image: @news24/@mthandeni_sk_king

The popular Maskandi musical artist Mthandeni "Igcokama Elisha" Manqele has made headlines again after his mic-grabbing drama with Ukhozi FM presenter Zimiphi "Zimdollar" Biyela.

Mthandeni shows love to Khuzani's lookalike

Social media has been buzzing recently after Mthandeni Manqele set the record straight about his tension with Ukhozi FM presenter Zimdollar. Earlier on, the star was trending after a video of him showing love to Khuzani's lookalike, also known as NomaRally.

In the video posted by @Inqubeko_MC, Manqele is seen hugging and kissing NomaRally, whose real name is Thembeka Dliwako and captioned it:

"Igcokama Elisha showing love to Khuzani Lite aka NomaRally."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

Many social media users reacted to the video of NomaRally and Mthandeni shortly after it was posted online. See some of the comments below:

@mamtungwa_ wrote:

"Using nomaRally to rebrand is crazy."

@IamSothondose said:

"Lingasishayi ke lesosinqa ebumnyameni."

@theNjabu10 responded:

"Igcokama kissing u Khuzani will never not weird me out."

@_Halalisani_ replied:

"Samqabula umgodi iskhova."

@Sphe_NTO commented:

"This girl idlozi lakhe liyaphila ..umama wakhe uyakhanyisa la akakhona , akekho umuntu ovele adume nje ngento encane kanje ...she's so lucky I hope n pray agcine athole imali ngaloludumo inenhlanhla lengane!"

@Lungahni_ mentioned:

"Mm angisashayike ebumnyameni lesi."

@babaMbatha_ shared:

"Inogazi eyakwethu."

@Mgabadeli_K replied:

"I love what @Zwakelem has done to Nomarally am sure she will get paid for this."

Mthandeini's booking fee causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni pulled out from the annual Umbuso Wamaciko event after he was not satisfied with his booking fee. He first charged R150 000 for his shows, but now apparently charges R200 000 for his bookings as he delivers stellar performances and has impressive numbers.

His team asked the event organisers to honour Mthandeni's booking fee, and he will return to the event.

Source: Briefly News