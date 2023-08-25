Igcokama Elisha will no longer be gracing the stage at the annual Umbuso Wamaciko event

He now apparently charges R200 000 for his bookings as he delivers stellar performances

His team asked the event organisers to honour Mthandeni's booking fee, and he will return to the event

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mthandeni's new booking fee is R200 000 and no longer the R150 000 he initially charged. Image: @mthandeni_king_igcokama_elisha

Source: Instagram

Mthandeni will no longer perform at Maskandi event

According to ZiMoja, Mthandeni Manqele will no longer perform at the Umbuso Wamaciko Maskandi event.

He was initially booked for R150 000, and the organisers apparently pre-booked him to perform.

After he was booked, Mthandeni then hiked his prices and now charges R200 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a statement, his manager Peter Vundla, said the event should consider paying the increase if they still want Mthandeni to perform.

"Considering his remarkable achievement and growing demand, Mthandeni's booking fee has undergone an adjustment. As announced on his social media accounts, his new booking fee is now set at R200 000, reflecting the value he brings to any event he participates in.

"Mthandeni is committed to delivering an exceptional performance and contributing to the success of the event."

Reason for booking fee increase

Mthandeni increased his booking fees after he hit one million YouTube views. His new song with Lwah Ndlunkulu, Paris, achieved this in just 12 days.

Organisers hit back at Mthandeni

The organisers of the Umbuso Wamaciko Maskandi event said they are no longer interested in having Mthandeni perform.

This is because their event has free access, so they do not see any potential profits.

"Consider our booking withdrawn for now pending our consultation with our sponsors for further guidance."

Mthandeni turns down R15 000

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni had social media users in stitches when he refused to perform at an event he was booked at, saying the amount was measly.

He said he was paid only R15 000 for the gig and so he went on to the stage to greet his fans and left.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News