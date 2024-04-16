A short South African teacher danced with her students in a fun video on TikTok

The video went viral as many people were surprised by the teacher's height compared to her pupils

In her post, the teacher's post highlighted that her students respected her despite her height

A short teacher captivated her online audience with her tiny frame while dancing with her pupils. Image: @mosa_kuape

A Mzansi teacher had many netizens in awe of her short and petite frame.

Little teacher dances with pupils

A TikTok video shared by @mosa_kuape shows the very short teacher rocking a stylish and formal outfit as she engages in a fun dance game with her pupils.

Taking great pride in her job, @mosa_kuape leads the way as her pupils, most of whom are taller than her, follow behind and dance happily together.

"When you are a little teacher, and your students are taller than you but still respect you anyway❤️❤️," the teacher captioned the post.

Short teacher stuns SA

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amazed by how short the teacher was. Others were convinced she was one of the pupils before reading her post's caption.

Nolu said:

"Haybo bengithi student sakho lesi, hayi you're a little teacher ngempela."

Takalani wrote:

"God’s creation is beautiful. I am a very tall lady . God has created us differently, this teacher is beautiful❤️."

Phelo Page said:

"Waze wamhle Miss. Kwaze kwakuhle nokwenze ekhanda."

zinhle Nzuza responded:

"Not me thinking you're one of the pupils in civvies❤️umuhle ma'am."

user2165739415978 said:

"Ey kodwa othisha babesenzisa nje mabefika neyngan zabo eskolen so I thought it's 1 of those cases."

Pharrel OluboWalles said:

"Umuhle ma'am ufana nosisi wami♥️♥️."

Mantuli❤️replied:

"You are so beautiful ma'am."

mbuso1042 commented:

"Ngicela ukbona ubhala ebhodini."

Malinga Bhebhethu said:

"Zazinhle ingane zifuze u maam."

