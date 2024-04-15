A heartbroken South African woman on TikTok shared the pain of losing her boyfriend

In a video, she showed their empty apartment after his family collected his belongings

The sad post resonated with viewers, sparking both sympathy and questions about the couple's relationship status

A woman opened up about her deceased boyfriend's family collecting his clothes and car from their home. Image: @mashamasendumi

Source: Getty Images

A woman was left heartbroken after her deceased boyfriend's family came to collect his belongings from their apartment.

Family takes bae's clothes and car

While it's an inevitable part of life, something that virtually all of us go through at some point, losing someone you love can be one of the most painful experiences you'll ever have to endure, HelpGuide.org explains.

TikTok user @mashamasendumi posted a video showing an empty closet and the parking lot as she disclosed that her partner's family collected his clothes and his car from the home they shared.

"Ngimncane for this bakithi (I'm too young for this)," the poor woman captioned the post.

Mzansi feels the grieving woman's pain

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by @mashamasendumi's post.

While some people sympathised with her, others were curious whether her late partner had committed to her.

Thahlophe said:

"Ukube sisi ubhale ngesizulu bebezo understand kuthi inhlosoyakho akukhona kuthi kuthathwe impahla kuthi shuthi ngeke usaphinde umubone ."

nhlamntakamazulup said:

"She has lost umuntu ebemuthanda kodwa imibuzo yenu! “Benishadile yini”! Black people niyasokolisa istru."

ntombzin said:

"Ngoba bekuwu boyfriend nje. Kanti bese ulindelen gal?"

Sane wrote:

"Guys usisi akalwisani nokuthathwa kwezinto, it just hit her hard ukuthi he's really gone."

Queen26 commented:

"Sorry dear you'll with time, don’t mind ama comments a harsh."

Source: Briefly News