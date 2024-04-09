Mthandeni has set the record straight regarding the on-stage scuffle between him and radio presenter Zimdollar

The Ukhozi FM presenter, Zimdollar, was the MC at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival

It is said that Mthandeni arrived late, disrupting the lineup, and an irritated Zimdollar confronted him

Mthandeni Manqele has spoken out about the incident involving him and radio presenter Zimdollar at a recent Maskandi event. The Paris hitmaker apologised on Zimdollar's behalf as he set the record straight.

Mthandeni apologised on ZimDollar's behalf regarding the on-stage drama between them. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Zimdollar snatches Mthandeni's mic

The Ukhozi FM radio DJ, whose real name is Zimiphi Biyela, was the MC of the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival. She saw herself getting targeted by Mthandeni's fans when she grabbed the mic from the singer and asked him to exit the stage.

This was after Mthandeni, known as Igcokama Elisha, arrived late for his performance at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 6 March. According to ZiMoja, Zimdollar hurled insults at Mthandeni and rudely told him to exit the stage.

Mthandeni speaks on incident

Mthandeni has since set the record straight regarding this dramatic on-stage scuffle.

Following his performance at the IFP Manifesto launch at Ulundi Stadium, Mthandeni told Nhlaka Productions that he and Zimdollar do not hate each other.

Instead of apologising to her directly, Mthandeni apologised to his fans and those directly affected by this on behalf of Zimdollar.

"I am a bubbly person who is always happy and makes other people laugh. But when provoked, I can get very angry. I would like to apologise on behalf of Zimdollar to the Red Nations, Maskandi music fans, the sponsors and Mzansi. Zimdollar does not hate me, and neither do I hate her."

Watch the interview here:

Mzansi applauds Zimdollar

The incident was caught on tape by gossip page @MDNnewss, with the caption:

"Ukhozi FM presenter, "Zimdollar" Biyela grabbing microphone from Mthandeni Manqele at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night. According to Zimdollar, Manqele was supposed to perform at 7pm and he came in late and started to perform without permission."

Watch the clip below:

Gqom artists no longer interested in Ukhozi FM SOTY

In a previous report from Briefly News, KZN-based Gqom and Amapiano artists threatened to boycott the most popular radio station's Song of the Year competition, Ukhozi FM.

Durban-based producer Dogg Dbn criticised the voting system of Ukhozi FM. Many artists and Dogg Dbn are rooting for Dlala Thukzin's song iPlan to reign supreme for this year's competition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News