KZN-based Gqom and amapiano artists threatened to boycott the most popular radio station's Song of the Year competition, Ukhozi FM

Durban-based producer Dogg Dbn criticised the voting system of Ukhozi FM

Many artists and Dogg Dbn are rooting for Dlala Thukzin's song iPlan to reign supreme for this year's competition

Popular national radio station Ukhozi FM found itself in hot waters after artists complained about how they do their annual Song of the Year competition. This comes after one of their presenters was slammed by Bheki Cele for the statement she made publicly.

Artists threaten to boycott Ukhozi FM

Recently, Ukhozi FM made headlines as non-maskandi artists threatened to boycott their Song of the Year competition should a maskandi artist win this year's title again.

According to Sunday World, many artists are fed up with the voting systems of the radio station and wish that this year will be different. Durban-based producer Dogg Dbn shared that he is tired and is rooting for Dlala Thukzin's hit song iPlan to win the Song of the Year.

He said:

"Should iPlan not emerge victorious, we will seek other alternatives and find a neutral radio station. It’s our humble view that an amendment in the rule by Ukhozi FM should be that one vote should be allowed to determine the winner.

"This thing of having a maskandi song winning because the followers of maskandi vote in numbers is unfair to other artists who work hard to have their efforts rewarded. For not winning on Ukhozi FM competition, some artists have been shunned by promoters from other provinces because they come across as not popular.

