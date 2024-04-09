Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at the South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

This comes after the shocking revelation that TikTok dancer and highly booked entertainer Skomota had been defrauded

Ntsiki argued that there are no laws in the arts industry making it vulnerable to such unfortunate occurrences

The internet was left dumbfounded after allegations that Skomota reportedly does not have a personal bank account. The dancer was among the most-paid entertainers in terms of bookings in the past year, but the money never reached him in full.

Skomota gets defrauded

In a clip shared online of Skomota's road manager, Skhothane sa Pitiro, he slammed Skomota's manager, Moruti wa Dikota, and accused him of enjoying Skomota's money alone.

The TikTok dancer and performer was reportedly getting booked week-in and week-out, making him one of the most highly-paid entertainers regarding gigs.

This meant that Skomota had been defrauded by his manager. In the clip shared by @MDNnews, Skhothane revealed that Skomota does not have his own bank account. Meaning the booking fees go directly to his manager.

Ntsiki chimes in slams the minister

The South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Zizi Kodwa. Without mentioning his name, the poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai slammed him for making the art industry a lawless space.

This means that the industry is vulnerable to the unfortunate occurrences suffered by Skomota.

"Did we not tell you that there are no LAWS in the SA art scene? And that we have no minister?"

Mzansi agrees with Ntsiki

Many people agreed with Ntsiki in the comments section and mentioned the open letter Vatiswa Ndara wrote to the ministry.

@Gubi1S:

"Remember when Mam Vatiswa wrote an open letter directed to the then-minister people focused on the production company she worked for?"

@NdovelaP:

"No surprise here, dogs take all when food is not regulated."

@bear0_oWitnes:

"True, we don’t have agencies to protect the rights of our artists/entertainers!"

@Lehlohonol2012:

"Mam, @AdvBMkhwebane did indicate that she was worried about Skomota and how he is being exploited."

@MemoriesRSA:

"Tell the Man to go open a case with @SAPoliceService. Leave our minister out of this unknown arrangement between Skomota and Moruti wadi Kota. You were quiet when Skomota was giving entertaining the ladies."

