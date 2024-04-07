Ukhozi FM presenter Zimiphi "Zimdollar" Biyela recently took on Maskandi star Mthandeni at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

A video of the presenter walking on stage, grabbing the mic from Mthandeni circulated on social media

Many fans applauded Zimdollar for grabbing the mic, and others trolled Mthandeni for being disrespectful

Zimdollar grabbed the mic from Mthandeni on stage. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king, @zimiphi_biyela

Source: Instagram

More drama has recently arisen in Durban between two prominent personalities, Zimiphi "Zimdollar" Biyela and Maskandi star Mthandeni Manqele.

Zimdollar aggressively grabs the mic from Mthandeni

Social media has been turned upside down once again by the Ukhozi FM presenter Zimdollar Biyela after she trended for running her mouth about Bheki Cele and NIU last year.

Making the headlines recently, the former Durban Gen actress was seen on a video circulating on social media aggressively grabbing the mic from Mthandeni at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after he arrived hours after his scheduled performing time.

In the clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Biyela explained why she did what she did on stage in front of a huge crowd. The age captioned the post:

"Ukhozi FM presenter, "Zimdollar" Biyela grabbing microphone from Mthandeni Manqele at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night. According to Zimdollar, Manqele was supposed to perform at 7pm and he came in late and started to perform without permission."

Watch the video below:

Netizens side with Zimdollar

After the clip circulated on social media, many netizens sided with Zimdollar, and others called out the Maskandi star for being disrespectful. See some of the reactions below:

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"Zimdollar doesn't tolerate nonsense ufuseg ufuseg.

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Tbh, that was disrespectful of Mthandeni. He doesn't respect his work, other people's work & time & he is arrogant. His behavior should never be tolerated."

@FutureBite commented:

"Mthandeni was drunk."

@MaabuleM commented:

"She's making valid points and I agree with her. If Mthandeni wanted to perform, he should've honored the time. I don't know why people are defending Mthandeni when he's wrong."

@LeMenz85 mentioned:

"Im not a fan of that type of music but this Mthandeni guy is always in some scuffle and drama .He is so full of himself .He finally met his match."

@laurrensee responded:

"KZN is known with mic grabbing… whenever there’s a mic someone must grab it."

