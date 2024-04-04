Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni had netizens talking about his cooking

A Twitter post features images of the before and after of a whole chicken he boiled

The post sparked humour and disapproval among netizens, and one person even tried to set him on a date

Tito Mboweni's questionable cooking skills had a netizen asking Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng if she'd go on a date with him.

Tito Mboweni's undesirable cooking had netizens playing matchmaker.

Mboweni boils chicken

The former finance minister posted images of a whole chicken he boiled until the meat fell off the bone- and not in a good way.

The images showed how the uncooked chicken looked before the "infamous Tito Mboweni magic" as well as the cooked aftermath.

According to Mboweni, the meal turned out well, but many of his online companions would beg to differ.

One person even tagged former UCT Vice-Chancellor , asking if she'd be keen to go on a date with the former minister, hinting at him needing a woman in his life, LOL.

"@FabAcademic can you go on a date with Tito?" @donzo195001 asked in the post's comments section.

SA questions Mboweni's cooking

Many other netizens responded to the post with humour and criticism of the former politician's cooking skills.

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"Why are you cooking in the middle of the night?"

@mbele_lnb replied:

"Noooo maan…. Haagh! No!!!!"

@NdivhuwoBarnes replied:

"Did you eat that?"

@Ubuntu__Bethu comemnted:

"True per uncle Tito’s standards."

@PkKhanya said:

"Yek ukubizwa kwamabhodwe I see a missed opportunity."

Tito Mboweni cooks up "delicious" mopane worms

In another funny story, Briefly News previously reported on yet another one of Mboweni's meals that had Mzansi looking at him sideways.

Taking to X, the retired South African politician-turned-chef shared posts of his cooking progress as he prepared an unconventional meal of masonja (mopane worms) drowned in a tomato and garlic stew as well as some spaghetti.

Mopane worms are a staple source of protein and nutrients for many Southern African rural communities, a Limpopo delicacy. To many, however, Tito's version left a lot to be desired.

