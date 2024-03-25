Tito Mboweni got his Twitter online audience talking after sharing images of his Sunday dish

The post showed the former finance minister boiling a full chicken in water in a pot before serving with pap

The meat appeared undercooked, sparking humour and criticism from unimpressed netizens

Tito Mboweni's online audience wasn't impressed with his homecooked chicken and pap meal. Image: @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni had netizens calling him out for his unappetising cooking yet again.

Tito Mboweni cooks chicken and pap

The retired politician shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), showing images of a questionable chicken and pap meal he whipped up in his kitchen on Sunday.

The post features four images showing his preparation and final dish of pap and boiled full chicken.

Although he was pleased with the outcome of his meal, the chicken appeared undercooked and underseasoned next to his pap. Mboweni captioned his post:

"Despite loadshedding, this came out nice. (Not drowned!)"

Mzansi calls minister out

Many netizens were quick to criticise the stateman's cooking, saying the underdone chicken would make him ill, and others even comparing his chicken preparation to animal cruelty.

@Hon_Kasukuwere responded:

"Hey Madoda, what’s happening here Gov?"

@dramadelinquent said:

"Please let me come show you how to make chicken - this pains me."

@soso_spayi replied:

"You must be arrested for cruelty to animals."

@Fikz_the_Cook commented:

"Bhut’Tito nizofa nibancane yaz mara ayivuthwanga lenyama."

@osipuka reacted:

"Sies, Tito."

@rori_harmony replied:

"No, mo tseeleng dipitsa. Re lapile."

@Princie72126087 commented:

"What’s happening with you and these meals, ntate Mboweni?"

Source: Briefly News