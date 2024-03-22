A TikTok video captures the chaos as a baboon ransacks a family's lodge somewhere in the Drakensberg,

The curious animal barged into the room and went through bins and cupboards while the occupants tried to keep calm

The husband managed to record the wild encounter and shared the footage with social media users

A video of a family's wild encounter with a baboon spread on TikTok. Image: @timelessmusiq

A family enjoying a peaceful stay in a Drakensberg lodge in KwaZulu-Natal found themselves face to face with an unexpected guest – a baboon on a rampage.

Monkey mayhem ensues

The baboon rummaged through bins, pots, and cupboards like it was on a treasure hunt. The video was posted on TikTok by @timelessmusiq. Instead of panicking, the family kept their cool during the monkey mayhem.

Avoid eye contact with a wild animal

They followed the age-old advice of staying still and avoiding eye contact with a wild animal. They succeeded in not appearing as a threat until the baboon exited.

Wild animal encounter shock Mzansi

The TikTok clip of the baboon rampage spreads like wildfire, leaving netizens stunned and amazed by the family's bravery in the face of danger.

See some comments below:

@succees_bender said:

"Manje anibaleki ngani?"

@princet104 suggested:

"Itheleleni Hennessey iphuze ichille nani shem."

@mbaliyamaswazi_ wrote:

"The fact that you are still sitting down. Aibo!"

@thulanimaseko321 stated:

"There's no way I'd be this calm guys."

@LesediRamsley posted:

"I would’ve been in my car driving back to Cape Town immediately."

@maccab mentioned:

"Play a lion roar sound on that JBL I want to see something."

@queen_zama101 commented:

"I love the way u sisi is minding her own business."

@maquemngoma added:

"Smart thinking. No sudden movements and showing fear so it doesn't attack. Well done."

