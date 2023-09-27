A brave mother protected her son from a hungry bear, and her nerves of steel made her a viral sensation

The big wild animal raided the family's campsite and started eating their food right in front of them

The frightening encounter was captured on video and was viewed over four million times on TikTok

A video of a bear eating campers' food went viral. Image: @hauntedtiktoker

Source: TikTok

A woman was recently hailed as the "mother of the year" by TikTok users.

Her incredible act of courage played out when a bear unexpectedly appeared at their campsite.

Mother protects son from hungry bear

With her maternal instincts in full force, she quickly shielded her son from potential danger. The bear, seemingly unbothered by their presence, began to feast on their campsite's food.

What made the situation even more shocking was that the bear was merely an arm's length away from the family.

Frightening bear encounter goes viral

The heart-pounding encounter was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @hauntedtiktoker, leaving viewers in awe of the family's composure.

Despite the wild animal's presence, the family remained remarkably calm. In less than 24 hours, the clip garnered over 4 million views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users applaud protective mother

The woman's selfless act of protecting her son in the face of danger earned her well-deserved recognition by people across the globe.

Read some of the comments below:

@Muhddivt0xm asked:

"Who's recording the video, is it the bear's friend?"

@Donnavanpelt mentioned:

"I love how everyone is trying not to move and the cameraman is just there filming and moving around."

@Anjanaoonana posted:

"Mom fighting for her and her son’s life."

@Missrusticelegance stated:

"I'm guessing father of the year was filming hoover."

@Kristimeyer2020 wrote:

"That bear will regret eating all that Mexican food later."

@Raisedbywolves5 commented:

"Bear is like y’all not hungry? Alright, thanks for the food. See ya later! Lol."

@Leslierodriguez288 added:

"Mother’s love is the strongest shield. Mom you did an amazing job keeping your cub safe."

@Heatherlee0531 mentioned:

"All jokes aside, it took strength to just sit there. Not many could be so brave. Kudos to this group."

Cape Town single mother shares struggles of unpaid child support, TikTok video sparks empathy

In another article, Briefly News reported that a courageous woman on TikTok has shared her heartfelt story about her child's father not providing financial support.

Ziyanda Monelo expressed her frustration in an emotional video, saying that some fathers believe they can make single mothers suffer by neglecting their responsibilities. Her video has struck a chord with many single parents who can relate to her struggle.

