A rarely-seen confrontation between some of Africa's Big 5 beasts has gained millions of views

The bizarre video shocked viewers as it showed the extent wild animals go to survive

It also fascinated viewers because it displayed how animals can save each other

Lions were bullying a leopard and stole its meal, but a herd of elephants broke up the commotion. Image: Wild Earth

Source: TikTok

Wildlife TikTok footage showing three of Africa's Big 5 animals tussling for dominance in the bush has wowed viewers worldwide.

The three-way showdown was between two lionesses, a lone leopard caught in the middle and a herd of elephants.

Safari guide uploads tense TikTok video of Big 5 animals battling in African bush

The wildlife video shows a leopard on a treetop fighting a lioness for its impala carcass.

After some tussling and roaring between the two animals, the impala fell off the branch and hit the ground, where a second lion greedily snatched the meat with its jaws.

The lioness on the treetop didn't climb down after she had won the fight but instead pestered the leopard with more growls and claw swipes.

Suddenly, a herd of elephants broke out of the brush to investigate the commotion.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users wowed by wildlife video of big cats and elephants fighting in savanna

The video of the three-way battle was viral by all standards, amassing 5.3 million views within two weeks of being posted on @wildearth.12, a wildlife TikTok page.

Here are some of the 1.7k+ comments.

Stephen Richardson brought up this point:

"They’ve just seen a lion climb a 30foot tree to attack a leopard and they’re sitting in an open top jeep 5 feet from the ground."

Cj McLean thought the lioness on the tree was acting stupid:

"Bruh got stuck and then decided to turn around and beef again."

imanygirl jumped in:

"It was like he was saying, 'it's your fault I'm stuck! in fact, come here!'"

Disciples Of Annihilation explained the elephants' behaviour:

"Elephants HATE Lions as they are the only animal that actively hunt their young. Elephants will try and kill lion cubs if they come across them."

Jai thought lions and leopards were buddies:

"Wait I didn't know lions and leopards tussled like that. I thought there was like a mutual agreement."

soju shots also discovered this shocking revelation from the video:

"A tall tree was always my go to safe place when escaping wild beasts in my day dreams."

Kelvin Klenz got jokes:

"Lion sounds like an AMG."

Beauty F00L <3 is funny:

"Not the R50 fighting the R200."

