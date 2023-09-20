A woman from Cape Town courageously shared her story of her child's father not providing financial support, voicing her frustration at the hardship single mothers face

Her emotional video has touched many, resonating with single parents who empathise with her ordeal

Speaking to Briefly News, Ziyanda Monelo says the responses to her video show the challenges faced by single mothers and the importance of financial support

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A single mother shared a video of the challenges she's facing with the father of her child, especially when it comes to paying money. Images: @ziyandanthabiemag

Source: TikTok

A courageous woman on TikTok has shared her heartfelt story about her child's father not providing financial support.

Single mother's candid TikTok

In her emotional video, Ziyanda Monelo expressed her frustration, saying that some fathers believe they can make single mothers suffer by neglecting their responsibilities. Her video has struck a chord with many single parents who can relate to her struggle.

The video, which has garnered a significant response, has evoked a wave of empathy and support from single mothers and others who have faced similar challenges. The woman's message highlights the financial burdens many single parents face and the impact it has on the well-being of their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Monelo says:

"The reason I shared my story is to encourage all the single mothers out there not to run after their baby daddy's but to stay strong for their kids. They should focus on giving them love, even if they don't get support from their children's father."

Watch the video below:

Video unite single parents

This story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by single parents, especially when it comes to securing financial support for their children.

The young mother received an outpouring of comments from single parents sharing their own experiences and offering words of encouragement:

@mandie06 shared:

"Even his own ancestors are angry at him for not taking care of their own shem. I can relate to u my dear."

@MaPoompoom said:

"The Universe always protects Baby mamas."

@Kamohelo Seshemane commented:

"Eyoo I'm going through the same thing right now I even had a melt down I'm overwhelmed."

@nolifaginindza joked:

"That time they think we will run after then as though they bought us running sneakers."

@empathiseluoe advised:

"Some people take Gods will 4 granted."

@Bonnie3344 said:

"You're giving me strength not to force."

KZN single mom proves love has no limits

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a single mother from KwaZulu-Natal who has challenged stereotypes in a TikTok video and shows that love has no limits.

Ayanda Zuma's story is a powerful reminder that being a single mom doesn't mean you can't find love and happiness.

She shared her journey of finding love with a partner who accepts her and her child unconditionally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News